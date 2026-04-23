Supes in The Boys more or less follow the classic superhero playbook: fun costume, PR campaigns, and at the center of it all, a trademark superhero name. But with that name comes a lot of baggage. All of a sudden, you’re no longer a person, you’re a character and asset for something bigger, be that Vought or just the greater good. With that in mind, it’s no surprise why Starlight now prefers to be called by her birth name, Annie January.

But not all Supes get superhero names. In fact, The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 introduces a Supe known only by his first name because he wasn’t deemed valuable enough to be a superhero — and that’s what fuels his terrifying power that changes our heroes as we know them.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 5 Episode 4.

In the search of V1, the original version of Compound V that could make a Supe immune to the contagion Billy Butcher is planning to release, he and his gang descend upon Fort Harmony, the location of the first V1 tests. But they’re not the only ones looking: Homelander and Soldier Boy are hot on their tail.

Homelander and Soldier Boy try to get V1 before The Boys. Amazon Prime Video

But once the Boys enter the fort, they find themselves snipping at each other, falling to their most base instincts. What’s more, there are bodies of others who ventured into the lab, but they weren’t attacked by an outside force. Instead, they murdered each other. Frenchie immediately has a theory for what is happening: toxoplasmosis, a parasite (usually found in cat poop) that has pyschoactive and behavioral effects in humans. Everyone else starts fighting each other for no reason, but Frenchie is immune due to his extensive substance use.

His first theory was that V1 had mutated the local plants, but he soon realizes the true source is something else completely: Quinn, one of the first test subjects for V1. He was injected along with Soldier Boy, but while Soldier Boy went on to great fame, Quinn was discarded as a failure. Since then, he’s laid dormant, attached to a wall in Fort Harmony and seething with rage over Soldier Boy, who wasn’t even a soldier; he was just a rich kid who wanted to be powerful.

That hate has mutated into spores that imbue whoever comes into contact with them with similar rage, meaning not only does he have the power to affect the behavior of those around him, but he’s not even in control of it. His resentment is so strong that he doesn’t even intend to defeat those around him, they just attack each other instead.

Quinn’s rage powers are only subdued by Soldier Boy’s nuclear blast. Amazon Prime Video

But just as it was Soldier Boy who fueled Quinn’s suffering, it’s also Soldier Boy who finally lets him rest. Frenchie goads him into using his nuclear blast on Quinn, one of the few weapons that can defeat someone injected with V1. It’s only then that the other characters can finally see sense again.

Quinn may not have a superhero name, but that’s honestly what makes him one of the most terrifying Supes we’ve seen in The Boys so far. He was completely ignored by the superhero industry, and that all-consuming anger is what gave him his powers in the first place. It’s important to remember that for every Soldier Boy, there are plenty of Quinns, and Vought has its fair share of victims its hidden under the rug.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.