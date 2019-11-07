In a year where Captain America and The Avengers dominated at the box office, The Boys was the nihilistic breath of fresh air we didn't know we needed. Based on the R-rated comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Amazon's original superhero series followed a group of blue-collar freedom fighters as they attempted to take down a gang of secretly evil superheroes known to the world as The Seven (imagine if the Justice League were all addicted to drugs, sex, and murder).

The Boys Season 1 served as an origin story for the good guys, as the group reunited and added new members while working to uncover The Seven's worst secrets, including a secret program that turned babies into superheroes. Season 2 will push the story forward as the Boys go into hiding from Vought (the multinational corporation that controls The Seven) while the evil superhero team adds a questionable new member: Stormfront.

We hadn't heard anything new about The Boys Season 2 in a while, but in late June, Amazon organized a virtual cast reunion where they announced the release date, dropped a trailer, and a whole lot more. So here's everything you need to know about the best superhero show of 2019 (and maybe 2020 too).

When is The Boys Season 2 release date?

The Boys Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 4. Amazon announced that the first three episodes will all be released at the same time. After that, we'll get one episode per week every Friday through October 9th.

How many episodes are in The Boys Season 2?

If you were doing the math above, you probably already figured out that The Boys Season 2 will be eight-episodes-long. That's the same as Episode 1, suggesting each episode will stick to the roughly 1-hour runtime.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 2?

Yes! Amazon released a "first look clip" in June titled "I am Stormfront." It opens on a commercial being shot featuring a U.S. soldier (actually an actor, it turns out) standing alongside the Seven's too central heroes: Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). Then we're introduced to the Seven's newest member Stormfront (more on her in a bit), who the other heroes don't seem too pleased to learn is joining the team.

You can also check out the full reunion video right here:

Back in November 2019, series co-creator Eric Kripke shared a short film about little Homelander as part of his announcement that filming on The Boys Season 2 had wrapped. The film shows us a young Homelander being homeschooled into the perfect American citizen — the kind of foundation you'd put in place for a science experiment meant to be America personified. Things take an extremely eerie turn, though, when Homelander accidentally kills his tutor after asking if she loves him. As we saw in Season 1, Homelander has some weird, semi-Oedipal mommy issues he still needs to sort out and it looks like he's been wired that way since day one. Watch it here.

Amazon also released an official teaser trailer for The Boys Season 2 in December at CCXP 2019 in Brazil. The trailer picks up on the jaw-dropping cliffhanger finale of Season 1, with Homelander discovering he has a son. The trailer then cuts to a montage of familiar faces and teases what is next in the battle between the Vought-engineered superheroes and Billy Butcher and his team.

Which The Boys cast members will return for Season 2?

Spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 1!

Given how Season 1 ended, a majority of the cast of The Boys will return. This includes:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

Jesse T. Usher as A-Train

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Anthony Starr as Homelander

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Chace Crawford as The Deep

There’s also the possibility supporting characters like Colby Minifie’s Ashley, who runs PR for Vought and The Seven, or Simon Pegg as Hughie’s dad will be back for more, but no definite announcements have been made. Two characters who will definitely not return are Translucent (Alex Hassell) and Madelyn Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue) given the fact they both meet some very gruesome ends over the course of Season 1.

Are any new characters coming to The Boys Season 2?

In July 2019, Deadline reportedYou’re the Worst alum Aya Cash would join The Boys Season 2 as Stormfront. In the Ennis/Robertson comics, Stormfront is a male villain who is part of the supervillain group known as Payback, which operates in direct opposition to The Seven. Stormfront is also styled in the same vein as Marvel’s Thor or DC Comics’ Shazam. Just as his villain name implies, Stormfront was a member of the Hitler Youth, raised with white supremacist ideologies that are fundamental to his worldview. Seeing Cash's take on this character will be very interesting, especially since this role is being gender-flipped. It has yet to be confirmed if the rest of Stormfront’s Payback comrades will join him/her in Season 2, but they would be an interesting addition to the show.

In September 2019, Deadline reported Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit, both alums of NBC's Timeless, were joining the cast. Visnjic plays Alistair Adana, "the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church." Doumit tackles the role of Victoria Neumann, "a young wunderkind congresswoman."

In October 2019, Eric Kripke shared a photo of himself and Patton Oswalt on the set of The Boys Season 2, teasing Oswalt's secret role. Bloody Disgusting reported Oswalt's secret role may be The Legend, a character from the comics who knows all of the superheroes' dirty secrets.

We can also expect to see more of Giancarlo Esposito's Mr. Edgar in Season 2. Mr. Edgar was introduced back in Season 1 as the shadowy head of Vought Enterprises. It's very likely he'll step in to fill the void of Madelyn Stillwell now that she's been killed.