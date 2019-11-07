'The Boys' Season 2 release date, trailer, premiere for the violent superhero show

Amazon hit the jackpot with The Boys, a riveting and hilarious satire of the superhero genre that is unlike anything we’ve seen on Netflix or Hulu. Forget Marvel and DC: The Boys is the one superhero show worth keeping track of in 2020, especially with The Boys Season 2 likely just around the corner.

Adapted from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series of the same name, The Boys follows the formation of a wannabe black-ops unit of regular Joes who have tasked themselves with keeping the superheroes of the world in line. It's a tough job but somebody's got to do it because the superheroes in this world regularly tend to abuse their powers for personal gain. Some of the biggest targets the Boys have their eyes on are The Seven, a group of superheroes created in the vein of the Avengers who have been specially-assembled by a room full of suits for maximum marketability to the masses. The Seven are on everything from billboards to cereal boxes, have a whole movie studio devoted to churning out light, money-making movies, and only save the world if there's a good photo op at the end of it. The Boys have some bad blood brewing with The Seven, especially the Boys' leader Billy Butcher, who considers The Seven's leader Homelander to be his arch-nemesis.

The Boys’ first season tracks the group coming back together after some time apart as they uncover a sinister conspiracy amidst the world of supes. It’s ended up being a huge hit, which is a good thing since Season 2 started production before Season 1 even released. Here’s everything we know so far about Amazon’s The Boys Season 2, including which cast members will be returning, when new episodes will debut on the streaming platform, and how you can watch Season 1 right now.

When is The Boys Season 2 release date?

The Boys Season 2 doesn't have an official release date, but we do know it's coming in mid-2020. This crucial detail was revealed in a fun Instagram post from Karl Urban, who plays the brash antihero and leader of the Boys, Billy Butcher. The post also revealed filming on the second season wrapped all the way back in November 2019. Given these two key pieces of information, it's likely The Boys Season 2 will arrive sometime during the summer of 2020 and may even shoot for the same late July release window as Season 1. That said, nothing is set in stone and the release date could change at any time.

How many episodes are in The Boys Season 2?

The Boys Season 2 will be eight episodes long, just like The Boys Season 1. We should also expect each episode of The Boys Season 2 to have an hour-long runtime, which was the case for The Boys Season 1 episodes.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 2?

Back in November 2019, series co-creator Eric Kripke shared a short film about little Homelander as part of his announcement that filming on Season 2 had wrapped. The film shows us a young Homelander being homeschooled into the perfect American citizen — the kind of foundation you'd put in place for a science experiment meant to be America personified. Things take an extremely eerie turn, though, when Homelander accidentally kills his tutor after asking if she loves him. As we saw in Season 1, Homelander has some weird, semi-Oedipal mommy issues he still needs to sort out and it looks like he's been wired that way since day one.

Amazon released an official teaser trailer for The Boys Season 2 in December at CCXP 2019 in Brazil. The trailer picks up on the jaw-dropping cliffhanger finale of Season 1, with Homelander discovering he has a son. The trailer then cuts to a montage of familiar faces and teases what is next in the battle between the Vought-engineered superheroes and Billy Butcher and his team.

Which The Boys cast members will return for Season 2?

Spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 1!

Given how Season 1 ended, a majority of the cast of The Boys will return. This includes:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

Jesse T. Usher as A-Train

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Anthony Starr as Homelander

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Chace Crawford as The Deep

There’s also the possibility supporting characters like Colby Minifie’s Ashley, who runs PR for Vought and The Seven, or Simon Pegg as Hughie’s dad will be back for more, but no definite announcements have been made. Two characters who will definitely not return are Translucent (Alex Hassell) and Madelyn Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue) given the fact they both meet some very gruesome ends over the course of Season 1.

Are any new characters coming to The Boys Season 2?

In July 2019, Deadline reportedYou’re the Worst alum Aya Cash would join The Boys Season 2 as Stormfront. In the Ennis/Robertson comics, Stormfront is a male villain who is part of the supervillain group known as Payback, which operates in direct opposition to The Seven. Stormfront is also styled in the same vein as Marvel’s Thor or DC Comics’ Shazam. Just as his villain name implies, Stormfront was a member of the Hitler Youth, raised with white supremacist ideologies that are fundamental to his worldview. Seeing Cash's take on this character will be very interesting, especially since this role is being gender-flipped. It has yet to be confirmed if the rest of Stormfront’s Payback comrades will join him her in Season 2 but they would be an interesting addition to the show.

In September 2019, Deadline reported Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit, both alums of NBC's Timeless, were joining the cast. Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, "the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church." Doumit will tackle the role of Victoria Neumann, "a young wunderkind congresswoman."

In October 2019, Eric Kripke shared a photo of himself and Patton Oswalt on the set of The Boys Season 2, teasing Oswalt's secret role. Bloody Disgusting reported Oswalt's secret role may be The Legend, a character from the comics who knows all of the superheroes' dirty secrets.

We can also expect to see more of Giancarlo Esposito's Mr. Edgar in Season 2. Mr. Edgar was introduced back in Season 1 as the shadowy head of Vought Enterprises. It's very likely he'll step in to fill the void of Madelyn Stillwell now that she's been killed.

How bloody will The Boys Season 2 be?

Based on the official Season 2 trailer, I'm willing to bet you'll see more (fake) blood onscreen than in your local blood bank. But if it's all thanks to Billy Butcher kicking ass and taking names, then count me in.