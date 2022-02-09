When will The Batman tickets be released? How to buy yours ASAP

The Caped Crusader swoops into theaters in under a month on March 4, and it's almost time to buy your tickets. Here's everything you need to know to reserve your tickets for The Batman as soon as they’re released.

What date will The Batman be released?

Tickets for The Batman will be released in both the U.S. and the U.K. on February 10. That’s tomorrow! However, if you want to see the movie even sooner you can buy a ticket for March 1 IMAX premiere right now, and as an added bonus you’ll also get a free comic.

Do we know what time The Batman tickets will be available to buy?

Sadly for anyone hoping to beat the digital crowds, we don’t have an exact release time for The Batman tickets. Typically, movie theater chains will open up sales at midnight, so it’s probably worth checking then. But if that doesn’t happen, there are a few other ways to guarantee your chance to see The Batman on opening night.

The Bat and the Cat. Warner Bros.

How to set a notification for The Batman tickets release

There are a few different ways to get an alert when ticket sales do begin. If you live near an AMC theater, you can download the AMC app and set it to send you a notification once tickets are released — though some people online say the app isn’t always as timely as you might like. Official apps from ticket sellers Atom and Fandango also offer a similar feature.

Finally, if you use Twitter, follow the official The Batman account and set notifications for new tweets. That way you’ll get an alert as soon as the account announces that tickets are on sale.