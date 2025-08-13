Nothing worth doing is ever easy — but writer-director Matt Reeves has been testing the limits of that motto with The Batman Part II. The highly anticipated (and perpetually delayed) sequel to his 2022 film has been in the works for what feels like forever, and though fans are content to wait for the next chapter in his Epic Crime Saga, that patience is hanging by a thread. Fortunately, production may be ramping up in earnest. It may not get in front of cameras this year, as Reeves previously assured, but the director did finally complete his script for The Batman II alongside his co-writer, Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman script in the hands of DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran now, and their approval may be the last thing Reeves needs before going off to shoot. Gunn recently claimed that only six people have laid eyes on the script so far, reinforcing the studio’s commitment to secrecy. It seems like not even the cast have had the chance to read Reeves’ new story yet, but Jeffrey Wright — who plays hard-boiled detective Jim Gordon — is just as eager to see what the director has in store.

Wright says he hasn’t read Reeves’ script, but “I’m liking what I’m hearing.” Warner Bros. Pictures

“I haven’t read [the script] yet, no,” Wright told Den of Geek while promoting his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest. “But I’ve heard some things.”

Wright kept things cryptic when discussing the Batman II script, but his answers were reassuring nonetheless. “I’m liking what I’m hearing,” he continued. “I have huge respect for Matt’s Gotham-building skills. So I’m excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I’m sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and ideally for audiences to take in as well.”

The Batman introduced audiences to a version of Gordon that felt loyal to the comics and unique to Reeves’ new world; Wright’s performance in particular was a breath of fresh air for the property. That he becomes one half of a grounded detective duo with the Batman himself was one of Reeves’ most inspired choices, and fans are rightfully hoping for more of that dynamic in The Batman II. Hopefully Wright is happy with the script once he does finally read it — but after so much work behind the scenes, it’s hard to believe that Reeves will disappoint.

The Batman Part II premieres in theaters on October 1, 2027.