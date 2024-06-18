The Acolyte took a huge detour last week with an episode set in the past, revealing the heartbreaking experience that put twins Osha and Mae Aniseya on different paths. But now that we’ve seen what happened on Brendok (at least from one point of view), we can get back to the adult twins as Mae’s mission for revenge brings her face to face with Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca. Here’s everything you need to know as the latest Star Wars series hits the halfway mark.

What is the release date for The Acolyte Episode 4?

The Acolyte Episode 4 premieres on Tuesday, June 18, on Disney+. Star Wars shows usually premiere on Wednesdays, but The Acolyte’s release time was bumped into primetime, which slots it into Tuesdays.

What is the release time for The Acolyte Episode 4?

Like a handful of Disney+ shows before it, The Acolyte has been given a primetime release slot. New episodes are available at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST, so fans won’t have to worry about staying up late or waking up early to avoid spoilers. Ahsoka and Loki Season 2 had a similar release schedule, so this appears to be the norm for high-profile Star Wars and Marvel shows.

Is there a trailer for The Acolyte Episode 4?

While The Acolyte doesn’t have individual episode trailers, you can see the trailer for the entire series below.

What is the plot for The Acolyte Episode 4?

Episode 4 picks up with former Jedi padawan Osha making a tentative alliance with her former master Sol and his fellow Jedi to track down Osha’s twin Mae, who’s been murdering the Jedi she blames for the tragedy on Brendok. Her next target is Kelnacca, the Wookiee Jedi now living in exile on the forest planet of Khofar. Will he become another one of Mae’s victims? Or will Sol and Osha be able to foil her plans?

How many episodes will The Acolyte Season 1 have?

The Acolyte has eight episodes, which means Episode 4 will mark the series halfway point. Expect a major shakeup in this milestone episode.

New episodes of The Acolyte stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST on Disney+.