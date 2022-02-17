Texas Chainsaw Massacre Netflix release date, time, cast, plot, and trailer for the Leatherface sequel

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a grindhouse horror hit when it was first released back in 1974, shocking audiences with the stomach-churning tale of a dysfunctional family of deranged hillbilly cannibals living in the Lone Star state.

The R-rated fright flick became legendary for its bloody, unflinching terror and created an instant icon in the character of Leatherface, who paraded around in a macabre mask made of stitched-up human skin while menacing innocent folks with a buzzing chainsaw. This low-budget classic has spawned a number of sequels and remakes over the years, most recently 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D and the 2017 prequel origin story, Leatherface.

Now Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been adapted into an upcoming feature film on Netflix that promises more Texas-style sacrificial slaughter and a return appearance of Leatherface.

So gas up the chainsaw and let’s unpack all the details for this ravenous new reboot!

What is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre release date on Netflix?

Elsie Fisher as Lila, Sarah Yarkin as Melody, Nell Hudson as Ruth, and Jacob Latimore as Dante in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Legendary, Courtesy of Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre slashes its way onto the airwaves this February 18 and will not be for the faint of heart. The 83-minute sequel will stream exclusively on Netflix.

When is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre release time on Netflix?

Netflix typically releases its originals at 3 a.m. Eastern (midnight Pacific). If you are looking for a late-night horror feature, you can watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the middle of the night on February 18 at 3 a.m. Eastern.

What is the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre plot?

This 9th film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise takes place in Harlow, Texas, a remote ghost town where influencer entrepreneurs are attempting to exploit and capitalize on the abandoned, fixer-upper destination.

The aged, masked maniac Leatherface happens to call this dilapidated outpost his retirement home and starts targeting and taking out the greedy influencers one by one. But Sally Hardesty, the revenge-fueled solo survivor from Leatherface’s original bloodbath, just might mess up his latest reign of terror.

Olwen Four as Sally Hardesty in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Legendary, Courtesy of Netflix

Who is in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre cast?

Joining Mark Burnham as Leatherface are Sarah Yarkin (Melody), Elsie Fisher (Lila), Olwen Fouéré (Sally), Jacob Latimore (Dante), Moe Dunford (Richter), Alice Krige (Mrs. Mc), and Jessica Allain (Dante’s girlfriend). Actor John Larroquette, who provided the voice-over for the 1974 film and 2003 remake, will reprise his role as the narrator.

This iteration of Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by award-winning cinematographer David Blue Garcia (Tejano, Blood Fest) from a screenplay courtesy of Hollywood newbie Chris Thomas Devlin (Cobweb). It’s produced by Legendary Pictures in conjunction with Lionsgate’s Bad Hombre and Exurbia Films.

Is there a Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer?

Netflix released the final release trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre on January 31, and you can check out the gruesome gore in the preview below. Please try and refrain from snickering when you hear the cringe-worthy line, "Try anything and you're canceled, bro."

Will there be a sequel to Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

At this time nothing has been announced and any follow-up feature will no doubt be dependent upon the ultimate viewership numbers and how well this film is received critically.