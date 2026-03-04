Every rose has its thorn, and for fans of Star Wars’ new small-screen universe, that thorn is The Book of Boba Fett. The series began with so much potential, positioned as a leaner, meaner, darker counterpart to The Mandalorian’s adventures of the week. That it was also poised to dive deep into the psyche of a character that so many adored (but didn’t really know much about) was just an added bonus. But Boba Fett was neither the underworld crime drama nor the intimate character study that anyone hoped it’d be — if anything, it was just a springboard for another adventure with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his companion Grogu. Fans had every right to be disappointed, as did actor Temuera Morrison, who’s been hoping for another chance to give Boba the true spotlight ever since.

Tragically, it seems as though the “Mandoverse” is moving on without the original Mandalorian, Boba Fett himself. While Din and Grogu’s story will continue with a big-screen epic set to unite the threads of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, Morrison revealed he was “still waiting for a phone call” in 2024. Circumstances haven’t changed much since: in an interview with Inverse to promote his latest film, The Bluff, Morrison confirms that Boba Fett is still “on the shelf.”

The actor reportedly caught a bit of flak from Lucasfilm after telling fans to “send a fax, or a letter or an email” lobbying for more Boba Fett in 2025. “I was only joking. I’m at a convention, and I say stupid things,” Morrison tells Inverse. “Then I’ve got [Lucasfilm] ringing me: ‘Look, you’ve been put on the shelf, Boba Fett. We might open up the jar later.’”

Boba Fett might be shelved, but Morrison is “honored” to have played such a major role in the Star Wars galaxy. Prime Video

It’s bittersweet, but Morrison looks back on his time on the Boba Fett set fondly. “It was a big deal for me,” he continues. “When you do a series like Boba Fett and work with Ming-Na [Wen], I started to think, ‘Man, this is it. I’m away. Season 2, 3, 4.’ But at the end of it, we had a great time. I was honored to be brought back after all that time.”

Morrison’s history with Star Wars dates back to Attack of the Clones, which introduced him as Jango Fett, the human that every clone soldier thereafter is based on. His likeness is built into the very fabric of the franchise: “I’m Jango. I’m Boba. I’m Commander Cody. I’m all the clones. I’m Captain Rex.... the list goes on, so I really can’t complain.”

Fortunately, Morrison has been keeping busy with other action fare since Boba Fett’s first season came to an end. He reunited with his Aquaman co-star, Jason Momoa, in Chief of War and The Wrecking Crew, and teams up with fellow New Zealander Karl Urban in the swashbuckling thriller The Bluff. Morrison is the strong, silent quartermaster to Urban’s slightly off-kilter Captain Connor: while the latter moves heaven and earth hunting down a former member of his crew (Priyanka Chopra’s Ercell), Lee is the only one looking out for the crew members who remain.

Morrison teams up with Karl Urban in the pirate thriller The Bluff. Prime Video

“I realize I’m not such a baddie,” Morrison jokes. The Bluff brought out a softer, subtler performance in the actor, but director Frank E. Flowers didn’t skimp on brutal action, either. The film ups the ante on the traditional pirate narrative, delivering something that feels closer to John Wick than Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s just the latest of many exciting projects for Morrison — but the actor is still hopeful for a return to that galaxy far away.

“[I’m] shelved, that’s all,” he adds, “like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I’m going to come out sweeter, darling.”

The Bluff is now streaming on Prime Video.