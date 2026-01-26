As a video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie found a happy medium. It didn’t try to be too serious like Until Dawn, nor did it go too silly like Borderlands. It simply focused on capturing the joy of playing Nintendo’s flagship games, with Illumination’s now-trademark whimsy bringing Mario, Luigi, and Peach to life.

After the first movie’s success, it was clear where the franchise could go next: outer space. The sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, takes things up a notch by adapting parts of the 2007 platformer, Super Mario Galaxy, and with this new setting and source material comes a much-anticipated appearance by everyone’s favorite green dinosaur. Check out our first look at Yoshi below.

To devoted Mario Bros. fans, Yoshi isn’t the only familiar face making their big screen debut. We also see Birdo, Yoshi’s (usually) female counterpart, attack Princess Peach, and there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance by Mouser in that same sequence.

Mouser was a recurring boss in 1988’s Super Mario Bros. 2, a Mario-themed reskin of an unrelated Japanese game made for American players. While many of its baddies, like Shy Guys, Bom-ombs, and Birdo, became franchise staples, Mouser slipped into obscurity after some appearances on The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! The franchise has dropped the odd reference to him here and there, but he’s not exactly the first Mario character that comes to mind for most fans, which hints at how much attention to detail this movie is showing.

Princess Peach is seen alongside Mouser in this new clip. Universal Pictures

But while most of these characters look like Easter eggs, Yoshi appears to be a major part of the plot. We see Toad’s reaction to a dinosaur randomly joining the team, and the teaser ends with Yoshi (now babysitting Baby Mario and Baby Luigi) facing off against an actual dinosaur, presumably a nod to Super Mario Odyssey. We don’t know how that will end up, but the two clearly aren’t part of the same species.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks to be another fun time at the movies for the whole family, but that hasn’t stopped the story from rewarding decades of Mario fandom. Now we’ll just have to wait and see who’s voicing all these fan favorites.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premieres in theaters on April 1, 2026.