Succession Season 3 is about to come to an end. After an eventful season of ups and downs, the Roy family faced a new set of challenges in the penultimate episode of the season. Shiv singlehandedly destabilized her marriage, Roman texted a big mistake, and Kendall’s surrender left us wondering about his fate.

We hope to get some answers in Episode 9, which serves as this season’s final episode. And we also more hope for more drama. While we don’t know exactly what shocking twists await us in the Season 3 finale, we do know when and where to tune in and watch it.

From its release date to its sneak peek trailer, here is everything you need to know about Succession Season 3 Episode 9.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 9 release date?

Shiv (Sarah Snook) in Succession Season 3 Episode 9. HBO

Succession releases its Season 3 finale on Sunday, December 12. Episode 9 is the final episode of the season.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 9 release time?

Succession Season 3 Episode 9 premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will also be available to stream at the same time.

Where can I watch Succession Season 3 Episode 9?

Logan (Brian Cox) in Succession Season 3 Episode 9. HBO

Succession will debut the Season 3 finale on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. You can watch Episode 9 right at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on HBO if you live in either time zone.

Episode 9 is also available to stream on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m Eastern — regardless of where you live.

How long is Succession Season 3 Episode 9?

Succession Season 3 has episodes that have ranged from 50 to 65 minutes long, including end credits. We can expect Episode 9’s runtime to fall somewhere in that range.

What is the plot of Succession Season 3 Episode 9?

Alexander Skarsgård guest stars in Succession Season 3 Episode 9. HBO

Succession Season 3 Episode 9’s title is “All the Bells Say.” Like Episode 8, the finale is also written by the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod.

Episode 9 will follow the events in last week’s episode. As the Roy family tries to close a deal with tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), they must contend with his eccentricities and the hard truths he deals out to Logan about how Waystar-Royco does business. What it all leads to is unknown, as is what will happen to Kendall.

The title carries the show’s tradition of naming each season finale after a line in John Berryman’s poem, “Dream Song 29.” For this episode title, the full sentence in the poem is: “All the bells say: too late.” Is it too late for the Roys to save their company, relationships, or even some of their lives? I suppose we will need to wait to see how everything unfolds.

Is there a Succession Season 3 Episode 9 trailer?

Yes, the finale has a short promo trailer. You can watch it below.

Will there be a Succession Season 4?

HBO confirmed that Succession will be returning for Season 4. No release date information on the drama’s fourth season has been announced. Although, if there are no major production delays, we could expect Season 4 to debut as early as fall 2022 or winter 2023.