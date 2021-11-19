Succession Season 3 Episode 6 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO schedule

Succession Season 3 , believe it or not, is coming to a close. More than halfway through its season, things are heating up for the Roy family as they try to sort out their allegiances — all while keeping Waystar-Royco under their control.

However, Episode 6 is a small departure for the series as the family heads to a media summit to schmooze with potential presidential candidates. No, this is not men (and women) finagling their way into being a Waystar president but those with eyes on the Oval Office.

From its release date and time to its trailer, here is everything you need to know about Succession Season 3 Episode 6.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 6 release date?

Logan (Brian Cox) in Succession Season 3 Episode 6. HBO

Succession will debut the sixth episode of Season 3 on Sunday, November 20. New episodes premiere every Sunday.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 6 release time?

Succession Season 3 Episode 6 airs on November 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Episode 6 will also be available to stream at the same time.

Where can I watch Succession Season 3 Episode 6?

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) with his lawyer Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan) in Succession Season 3 Episode 6. HBO

Season 3 of Succession releases new episodes on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. You can watch Episode 6 live at precisely 9 p.m. Eastern time (8 p.m. Central time) on HBO if those time zones apply to you.

You can also stream Episode 6 on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m Eastern — regardless of where you live.

How long is Succession Season 3 Episode 6?

Succession episodes are usually 50 minutes to one hour long. Episode 6 is expected to be over 58 minutes including the end credits.

What is the plot of Succession Season 3 Episode 6?

Roman (Kieran Culkin) in Succession Season 3 Episode 6. HBO

The title of Succession Season 3 Episode 6 is “What It Takes.” This episode is written by Will Tracy and directed by Andrij Parekh. This is Parekh’s first time directing Succession; however, it is not his first time working on the HBO series. He was the director of photography for three episodes in the first season.

In Episode 5, Shiv (Sarah Snook) did a hail mary at the shareholder’s meeting and saved the Roys from potentially losing the company. However, in the fallout, Logan, who was incapacitated at the time, was not happy with the deal Shiv made. Episode 6 looks to pick up on the tension between the father and daughter, as the family heads to an event to “pick the next President.”

Meanwhile, Episode 6 will see Kendall in the hot seat as his lawyer interrogates him on just how much he knew about the illegal activities happening at his family’s company over the last few decades.

Is there a Succession Season 3 Episode 6 trailer?

Yes, there is a short promo trailer for Episode 6. You can watch in the embed below.

How many episodes are left in Succession Season 3?

Succession Season 3 has nine episodes total. Including Episode 6, there are four episodes left in the third season. Here are the titles for Season 3’s remaining episodes:

6. What It Takes

7. Too Much Birthday

8. Chiantishire

9. All the Bells Say