Succession Season 3 Episode 5 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO schedule

Succession Season 3 is well underway , and the tension among the Roy family is rising. Where Episode 4 saw Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) reunite to meet with one shareholder (played by guest star Adrien Brody), Episode 5 will see the family facing all their shareholders.

Now dealing with a room of people who can decide the fate of their company, the family has never seen the stakes be higher on Succession, and viewers are excited to see how Episode 5 plays out and where it will leave our favorite (and maybe not-so-favorite) characters.

Here is everything you need to know about Succession Season 3 Episode 5, from its release date and time to its teaser trailer.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 5 release date?

Logan (Brian Cox) in Succession Season 3 Episode 5. HBO

Succession will debut the fifth episode of Season 3 on Sunday, November 14. New episodes will follow every Sunday.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 5 release time?

Succession Season 3 Episode 5 will air on November 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern time, and it will also be available to stream at the same time.

Where can I watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5?

Shiv (Sarah Snook) in Succession Season 3 Episode 5. HBO

Succession Season 3 releases new episodes on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. You can watch Episode 5 live at precisely 9 p.m. Eastern time (8 p.m. Central time) on HBO if those time zones apply to you.

You can also stream the episode on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m Eastern — regardless of where you live.

How long is Succession Season 3 Episode 5?

Succession episodes are usually 50 minutes to one hour long. Season 3 Episode 5 is expected to be one hour long, including the end credits.

What is the plot of Succession Season 3 Episode 5?

Roman (Kieran Culkin) in Succession Season 3 Episode 5. HBO

Succession Season 3 Episode 5 is titled “Retired Janitors of Idaho.” This episode is written by Tony Roche and Susan Soon and directed by Kevin Bray, who also helmed last season's episode, “Dundee.”

Episode 4 saw Kendall and Logan reuniting to reassure one shareholder that the future of Waystar Royco will remain strong. In Episode 5, the Roy clan will face all their shareholders at a corporate event.

As teased in the promo for the episode, Stewy Hosseini appears to stir up trouble for Kendall and the other Roys. Shiv might be making a secret deal of her own, and everyone else seems to be scrambling to show the shareholders that the company is in solid hands, despite the controversy among its leadership.

Is there a Succession Season 3 Episode 5 trailer?

Yes, there is a short promo teaser for Episode 5. You can watch in the embed below.

How many episodes are left in Succession Season 3?

Succession Season 3 has nine episodes total. Including Episode 5, there are five episodes left in the third season. Here are the titles for Season 3’s remaining episodes:

5. Retired Janitors of Idaho

6. What It Takes

7. Too Much Birthday

8. Chiantishire

9. All the Bells Say