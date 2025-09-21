Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking a break. But not a very long one. After the 10-episode run of Season 3, Strange New Worlds Season 4 is seemingly set for a fresh start. The Vezda have been defeated. The Gorn are apparently in hibernation, and a whole bunch of new planets have been discovered, which could be boldly explored by the Starship Enterprise.

But Strange New Worlds Season 4 does not represent a limitless moment for the franchise. Instead, because Season 5 will be an abbreviated season, which will lead into the canon of The Original Series, this means Season 4 is, in essence, the last regular season of Strange New Worlds, a set of episodes in which the show can continue to experiment and deliver stand-alone adventures. Here’s what we know about the cast, the plot, the release date window, and the vibe for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4.

Mild spoilers ahead for Strange New Worlds Season 3.

Strange New Worlds Season 4 release date window

Because Strange New Worlds Season 4 has already wrapped production, it feels likely that the show could start dropping new episodes sometime in 2026. Because the new series Starfleet Academy is slated to be released in “early 2026,” it stands to reason that Strange New Worlds will start streaming in the summer or fall of 2026.

The Star Trek Universe has an upcoming panel at New York Comic-Con 2025, on Saturday, Oct. 11. Both Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy are expected to be featured in the panel, meaning announcements about the exact release dates of both series are likely. Because 2026 is the 60th anniversary of the entire Star Trek franchise, it makes sense that the show most specifically connected to The Original Series would debut new, celebratory episodes to mark the occasion.

Who is in the cast of Strange New Worlds Season 4?

The core cast of Strange New Worlds will, in essence, remain the same as Season 3. This includes:

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, AKA “Number One”

Martin Quinn as Scotty

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

In addition to the regular cast, returning guest cast will include:

Paul Wesley as Commander James T. Kirk

Carol Kane as Pelia

Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk

Cillian O'Sullivan as Roger Korby

Adrian Holmes as Admiral Robert April

Rong Fu as Mitchell

It’s also possible that Season 4 could include the return of Gia Sandhu as T’Pring, Spock’s estranged fiancée, as well as any other still-living characters who have appeared in previous seasons.

What is the plot of Strange New Worlds Season 4?

While specific episode plots of Strange New Worlds Season 4 are not yet fully known, we do know that at least one episode will feature the crew as puppets, created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman has also said Season 4 is “the best work we’ve done,” according to TrekMovie. And, speaking to that same publication, Goldsman also vowed that Season 4 will be better than Season 3, partly because Season 4’s production was less rushed. Speaking to TrekMovie, he said:

“We just had more time [for Season 4]. Just had more time, more continuous time. We didn’t have staffing changes. We didn’t have a strike. The strike caused change. Those things are real. And starting up and shutting down and starting up again is complicated.”

Strange New Worlds Season 4 will also, apparently, follow the same episodic, standalone structure of previous seasons. Overall, SNW presents loose character arcs throughout the season, but most of the episodes can be experienced and enjoyed isolated from each other. Hence, a Hollywood murder mystery in Season 3, a musical in Season 2, and a puppet episode in Season 4.

What about Strange New Worlds Season 5?

As of this writing, Strange New Worlds Season 5 has been confirmed as the final season of the series. Co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman has confirmed that this limited six-episode season will bridge the gap between Captain Pike’s tenure on the Enterprise and the beginning of the era of Captain Kirk. Season 5 is expected sometime in 2027.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams on Paramount+.