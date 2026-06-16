What is the essence of Star Trek? The easy answer is optimism and hope coming at you at warp speed in a starship filled with diversity and tolerance. And, while it’s true that Star Trek is known for those things, the real heart of all Trek is its characters, and in the large pantheon of the Final Frontier, the most enduring characters contain multitudes. In fact, Trek’s most defining friendship means different things to different people, and in Strange New Worlds Season 4, that duo — Kirk and Spock — are getting very close to what one could call the origin of the most important bromance in all of science fiction.

While the 2009 J.J. Abrams film Star Trek recontextualized the Kirk-Spock dynamic in a different timeline, Strange New Worlds is attempting to bring its versions of Kirk and Spock as close as possible to the start of The Original Series. Strange New Worlds Season 4 is coming very, very soon, and in a newly released full trailer, the Kirk-Spock friendship is shining brighter than a supernova.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Full Trailer

Following the release of a teaser trailer on April 25, the newest trailer for Strange New Worlds Season 4 will seem familiar to those who have been following this show since 2022. We get various kinds of alien worlds, zany costumes, creatures, aliens, phasers, space battles, intentional anachronisms, and more! But, despite the SNW insistence that each season is a collection of ‘60s-esque strange tales, the tagline for this season — boldly one step closer to where it all began — means that we’re getting even more TOS prequel canon than ever before.

And in terms of establishing the famous partnership between Kirk and Spock, the trailer begins with Spock saying directly to Kirk: “I have many things I want to talk about.” Is this Spock’s monologue take on “Wonderwall”? He has many things he would like to say, but only Kirk can help him know how?

Although the SNW versions of Kirk and Spock didn’t even have their first canonical meeting until Season 2, Episode 6, in what was basically a Kirk-Uhura episode, Season 3 did more heavy lifting in establishing why Kirk and Spock are so bound, mostly thanks to a very pivotal mindmeld in that season’s finale. Clearly, SNW Season 4 will build on this in ways that will be somewhat obvious (we know they are very close in TOS), but also likely in ways that are unexpected. Strange New Worlds isn’t just dealing with the text of Kirk and Spock, but, like so many things about the show, making the subtext of the TOS era a huge part of the actual stories.

The trailer also gives us a few other glimmers of TOS pairings, including what appears to be Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Scotty (Martin Quinn) kissing! And yes, that’s canon too! Just because Scotty and Uhura’s brief romance in Star Trek V was partly the result of being brainwashed by Spock’s brother, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Release Date

The new launch poster for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4. Paramount+

Arriving one year after Season 3, Strange New Worlds Season 4 will debut on Paramount+ on July 23. As with previous seasons, new episodes will drop on Thursdays, and there will be 10 episodes in all. This is the penultimate season of Strange New Worlds. A special 6-episode Season 5 will stream sometime in 2027 and conclude the series.

All versions of Star Trek currently stream on Paramount+.