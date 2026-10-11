Starfleet Academy Season 2 Has A New Cast And Fast-Approaching Release Date

Star Trek’s most ambitious show is returning. Starfleet Academy Season 2 is set to return in 2027, and we’ve already got a ton of details about what this next batch of episodes will look like. While it’s true that Starfleet Academy Season 2 will be the final voyage for this series and crew, there’s still a huge story waiting for Trek fans of all generations.

While Starfleet Academy Season 1 was an introduction to this series, format, and characters, it seems that Season 2 will hit the ground running with new adventures, new twists, and new characters.

Here’s what we know so far about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2, from the cast to the plot, the release window, approaching at warp speed.

Starfleet Acadmey Season 2 Release Date

The cadets face new dangers in Starfleet Academy Season 2. Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+

At New York Comic-Con 2026, Alex Kurtzman confirmed to the audience at the Star Trek Universe panel that Starfleet Academy Season 2 would 100 percent debut on Paramount+ in March 2027. We didn’t get an exact date, but the first episode will hit sometime in March of next year. As with Season 1, there will be 10 episodes in total.

Starfleet Academy Season 2 cast: Returning characters and new faces

Bill Nighy as Nyk. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

The entire Season 1 main cast will return for Season 2, which includes:

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake

Robert Picardo as The Doctor

Gina Yashere as Lura Thok

Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir

Karim Diané as Jay-Den

Kerrice Brooks as Sam

George Hawkins as Darem Reymi

Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal

Romeo Carere as Ocam Sadal

Though not outright confirmed, it’s expected that Tig Notaro will return as Commander Jett Reno, reprising her role from Season 1 and Star Trek: Discovery.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima and Rosemarie DeWitt as her mother, Laytha Sadal. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

But the big news is that in Season 2, the cast will include two new actors playing parents of two of the characters. At New York Comic-Con, co-showrunner of Starfleet Academy Noga Landau confirmed that a “classic Betazoid mom visit” is happening in Season 2 when Rosemarie DeWitt plays Laytha Sadal, the First Lady of Betazed, and of course, Tamira’s mother.

But that’s not all; Nahla’s father, Nyk Ake, will also appear in this season, played by the legendary actor Bill Nighy. The 2026 New York Comic-Con panel confirmed that this character will be “full Lanthanite,” meaning we can expect this character to be very long-lived. This detail is interesting because it retroactively means Nighy’s new character is quasi-immortal, and almost certainly has memories going back to the earliest eras of Star Trek history, if not real history, too.

There will also be new cadet characters in Starfleet Academy Season 2, including a new cadet named Keats, though the actor and the nature of this character have not been revealed.

Starfleet Academy Season 2’s plot and tone

Bella Shepard as Genesis. Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+

Speaking to Inverse exclusively in New York, ahead of the official Comic-Con panel, actors Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard and Karim Diané all agreed that one word to describe Starfleet Academy Season 2 would be “intense.”

“It’s sexy,” Diané said. “There are so many hot new aliens.” Rosta also added that there was a lot of “progression” and “full circle” moments for the entire cast. He also noted that there are “Lots of surprises” in Season 2.

During the 2026 New York Comic-Con Star Trek Universe panel, Noga Landau described Starfleet Academy Season 2 like this: “Season 1 is about letting go of who you were in the past to start again at Starfleet Academy...Season 2 is about thinking you knew who you were, only to realize that as you grow older that your life is going to go in directions you didn’t expect and you’re going to have to shift your perception of yourself.”

Starfleet Academy Season 1 streams on Paramount+.