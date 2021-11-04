Star Wars: The Acolyte leaks reveal a surprising Sith vs. Jedi struggle

Like our universe , the Star Wars television universe is ever-expanding. From the humble beginnings laid out by animated series like Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, that world has expanded to include prestige series like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Book of Boba Fett.

Next up, Disney+ will travel back in time to explore the last days of the High Republic with the Leslye Headland-run series The Acolyte. Though it’s still nowhere near ready for release, early details about the new series are already leaking online. Here’s everything you need to know.

The working title for The Acolyte is “Paradox,” and the first name of its protagonist is reportedly “Aura,” according to a leak released by The Illuminerdi. While this leak isn’t confirmed and should thus be taken with a grain of salt, it’s also the first information we’ve heard regarding the series, and it reveals a surprising amount.

The logo for The Acolyte, announced May 4, 2020. Lucasfilm

The working title, “Paradox,” is especially interesting. Though working titles historically don’t have much to do with the content of the story (like how Return of the Jedi was referred to as Blue Harvest), more modern working titles have been Easter eggs or in-jokes. For example, The Mandalorian Season 1 was referred to as “Huckleberry,” due to the similarities between its wayward protagonist and the wandering runaway Huckleberry Finn.

With the working title “Paradox,” it’s safe to assume there will be some sort of contradiction faced by the characters within the series. Knowing the show is about a Sith Acolyte, this probably means the main character will struggle with how to be a good Sith if the concept of “good” is inherently one reserved for Jedi. The Acolyte (hopefully) will be about a character struggling between Light Side tendencies and Dark Side aspirations, a clever subversion of Anakin’s struggles between the two.

The Acolyte’s story could be the inversion of Anakin’s. Lucasfilm

According to the leak, the main character’s name will be Aura, not to be confused with Aurra Sing, a Palliduvan bounty hunter from the Clone Wars. It’s hard to get much information from just a first name, but given that the series takes place further in the past than any Star Wars television series before it, this could mean there will be further exploration of the mythic elements — or shall we say auras — surrounding the Jedi and Sith.

If this leak is to be believed, Star Wars fans needn’t worry this will be simply a “female-led” series. The Acolyte is on a path to depict a side of the Force we’ve never seen before, focusing on those who seek to be successful as Sith without falling to their temptations.