The upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter has already attracted its share of big names thanks to director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling. But apparently, they’re only the start of the famous figures involved in the work. According to a new report, one of the biggest movie stars alive helped out with a major scene, which is both a testament to the appeal of Star Wars and a sneaky glimpse of what’s to come.

A recent New York Times profile of Levy included a cameo from none other than Ethan Hunt himself. “Tom Cruise was up to his ankles in mud and pond water,” the article reads. “He wore a look of great concentration as he stooped over a digital camera, trying to frame the perfect shot. Shawn Levy glanced around in slight disbelief.”

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise stepped behind the camera for a Starfighter scene. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apparently, Tom Cruise helped shoot a Starfighter scene, and it’s one of the most important scenes in any Star Wars movie: a lightsaber duel. “Last week Steven Spielberg was here,” Levy says in the article. “And now Tom Cruise is wielding a camera, ruining his very nice shoes.”

We still know next to nothing about Starfighter, but this anecdote contains more information than you’d think. We did know that Starfighter included multiple scenes filmed on the water, as seemingly every behind-the-scenes photo shared by Levy shows vast expanses of sea. But beyond the question of what lightsabers are doing in a dogfighting movie, mention of mud and pond water should bring one location to mind: the swampy marshes of Dagobah, where Yoda trained Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back.

Could Starfighter be returning to this iconic planet, or will we be discovering a new swampy mess? It’s still not a lot to go on, but a lightsaber duel filmed by Tom Cruise should prove to be memorable regardless of location, even if neither combatant takes their face off.

Star Wars: Starfighter premieres in theaters on May 28, 2027.