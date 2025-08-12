It’s been over five years since Star Wars’ sequel trilogy concluded, but some fans are still upset with how the saga’s latest chapter went down. With flip-flopping directors, characters abruptly getting written off, and the “Somehow, Palpatine has returned” of it all, these three movies are still starting arguments.

This endless discourse isn’t limited to the fandom. During a recent convention appearance, star John Boyega revealed what he thought would happen to Finn, his stormtrooper-turned-rebel, and it aligns perfectly with a popular fan theory.

While speaking at Fan Expo Boston, Boyega explained what his first impressions of Finn were. “I think I assumed he was Force-sensitive from The Force Awakens script, or at least by the time I got to the end of The Force Awakens script,” he said, according to Screen Rant. “I thought they were planning dual Jedis. I actually thought that they would Obi-Wan and Darth Vader [Rey and Finn] a bit. That we would turn against each other or something along those lines.”

John Boyega offered his own theories about Finn at a convention. Shutterstock

The theory that Finn is Force-sensitive has run rampant ever since he first picked up a lightsaber in The Force Awakens. It was only given more credence when, in The Rise of Skywalker, Finn says he has something pressing to tell Rey... then never follows up on it. The movie’s novelization also hints at the idea, as Finn senses the moment when Rey returns to life.

Boyega’s proposed version of Finn is more than just Force-sensitive; he’s a fully-fledged Jedi. In a way, the role he described is similar to how Kylo Ren acted in the later parts of the story, as a Force user who is always positioned against Rey. In fact, Boyega describing “dual Jedis” is awfully close to Rise of Skywalker’s “Force dyad” conceit.

Rumors of Finn’s planned Force-sensitivity have always been flying around. Lucasfilm

It can be easy to forget that actors are often fans too, and that they can enjoy speculating and coming up with their own theories. Maybe John Boyega just really wanted to use a lightsaber, but if he was imagining Finn as Force-sensitive that entire time, he very well could have been.