Star Wars rumor says Mandalorian Season 3 will continue Rey's story

After years of carrying the Skywalker Saga through its last chapter, Rey’s farewell appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was... less than impressive. Anakin turned into Darth Vader, Luke yub-nubbed with the Ewoks, but Rey? It feels like her story was only beginning as soon as it ended.

Good news, then: a new rumor suggests Rey will return to the Star Wars universe — and here’s why it could go down in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The Rumor — According to a rumor sourced by Giant Freakin Robot, Daisy Ridley is currently in talks to reprise her role as Rey in a future Star Wars project. This rumor is unconfirmed, even if the site claims it’s from its most trusted source. But let’s play along for a moment. If Rey does appear in a new Star Wars project, is there a way it could be in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Yes — and this is the way.

We only see Din’s face a few times per season, so what’s a 22-year time jump? Lucasfilm

Revenge of the Time Jump — There has been some speculation we could expect a time jump between Season 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian, but the reasoning was it would only be a year or two in order to give Luke a chance to properly train Grogu before Din Djarin sought him out again. In order for Rey to appear, the time jump would have to be more like 22 years

Still, such a leap forward in time is very possible. We rarely see Din Djarin’s face, so aging him isn’t really an issue. Twenty-two years in Yoda-species-aging time isn’t much at all, so Baby Yoda will still be a baby, but with two decades of training from the best teacher in the galaxy under his belt.

Well, not exactly two decades. Anyone who knows the history of Luke’s makeshift Jedi Academy knows Kylo destroyed the Jedi Temple and murdered countless students in the year 28 ABY, five years before the events of the sequel trilogy. Grogu has to survive that in order to be trained by Rey, but if he survived one Jedi Purge, he can survive another. Maybe Din will pick Grogu up just before those events, allowing them to find Rey afterward to ask about continuing training.

The destruction of Luke’s Jedi Temple. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — The main issue with a giant time jump is the fact there’s more to The Mandalorian than just the clan of two. Would it really take Bo-Katan two decades to try and get the Darksaber back? Is Greef Karga still magistrate of Nevarro? On the bright side, a time jump would provide an easy explanation for the sudden disappearance of Cara Dune.

While The Mandalorian once shone as the best Star Wars work totally unrelated to the Skywalker Saga, that bubble was popped when Luke appeared in the Season 2 finale. Now that the two have merged, there’s an opportunity for The Mandalorian to fill in the blanks of all nine films. This has already started with scenes like proto-Snokes floating in tanks, but an appearance by Rey would make The Mandalorian an essential part of Star Wars — and give her the ending her story deserved.