Given the size of the Star Wars galaxy, maybe it’s no surprise that the Jedi have their fair share of sacred planets. There’s Coruscant, where they did their business for centuries, but there’s also Ilum, where young Padawans find the Kyber crystals that power their lightsabers, and Ahch-To is where the entire order started. But one planet often gets overlooked in Jedi history, probably because it’s never appeared in a movie. Instead, its rich story has been told in one television episode, multiple comics, and now an upcoming book — Star Wars: Legacy by Madeleine Roux.

Legacy follows Rey on a mission to repair her lightsaber, while Leia accompanies her as a mentor. The journey brings them to Tython, a mystical planet important to the early Jedi. In a new excerpt published at Polygon, we see two of Star Wars’ biggest characters explore the franchise’s most underused planet.

An ancient Jedi confessional Dr. Aphra found on Tython. Lucasfilm

Tython is a relatively recent addition to Star Wars canon, having been introduced in December 2019’s Doctor Aphra #40. That issue followed Dr. Chelli Aphra — essentially the Indiana Jones of Star Wars — as she explored Tython, which her Jedi-obsessed father had studied for decades, before leading Darth Vader there in an attempt to get him away from the Rebel base on Hoth.

While exploring the planet, Dr. Aphra finds all kinds of interesting Jedi sites and artifacts, including the Martyrium of Frozen Tears, an ancient Jedi temple featuring a confessional made of pure Kyberite. This happened all the way back during the Original Trilogy era, so why haven’t we heard more about Tython since? Well, according to a Star Wars reference guide, the galaxy’s new hyperlanes have consigned it to the dustbin of history.

Star Wars: Legacy brings Leia and Rey to Tython to repair a lightsaber. Lucasfilm

But the planet isn’t completely forgotten. In The Mandalorian Season 2, Grogu and Din Djarin must find a place for Grogu to meditate and send a psychic message to his fellow Jedi. Tython, which is especially strong in the Force, fits the bill, and Grogu is able to reach Luke Skywalker before Moff Gideon kidnaps him.

In Star Wars: Legacy, Tython’s reputation as a planet rich in ancient Jedi history is shown again. Even the little preview snippet reveals several trials Rey must overcome, including something called a Chamber of Quenching that probably isn’t as refreshing as it sounds, and something else called the Way of the Reforged. You’ll have to read the book to learn more, but with each appearance in canon, Tython is becoming more and more important to Star Wars — and now it’s important to Rey and Leia’s relationship, too.

Star Wars: Legacy will be available on July 28.