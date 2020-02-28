Star Wars leak hints Obi-Wan Disney+ show will revisit a Rogue One planet

Earlier this year, the long-awaited Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi show was delayed because Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy wasn’t happy with the scripts. While the production schedule has shifted to early next year, star Ewan McGregor confirmed the series was still definitely in the works. Now, a new production leak may reveal a strong connection to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and hint where Obi-Wan will be headed for his post-Revenge of the Sith adventures.

ProductionWeekly, which tracks the television and movie industry’s production and development, reports the working title for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is now “Pilgrim.” The Disney+ show’s previous working title was “Joshua Tree.” While it’s unclear why the codename changed, the new title may offer some clues about what to expect from Kenobi’s journey. For one, it suggests the Jedi master will make a pilgrimage to Jedha, the sacred Jedi city introduced in Rogue One.

Jyn and Cassian journey to Jedha in 'Rogue One'. Lucasfilm

Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor fly to the desert moon that’s home to one of the earliest civilizations to study the Force. During Rogue One, the Galactic Empire was mining kyber crystals from the moon's capital, Jedha City. While visiting the sacred city to retrieve a message from rebel insurgent Saw Gerrera, the Death Star launched an attack on Jedha, destroying the capital and forcing Jyn and Cassian to escape. However, Jedha City and the desert moon might make a reappearance in the Obi-Wan series.

We know that the Kenobi series is set in the years between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, so it’s possible Obi-Wan will find himself scouring the galaxy far, far away in hopes of restoring the Jedi Order or his own faith in the force. That journey could lead him to make a pilgrimage to Jedha.

Could Obi-Wan be making pilgrimage to Jedha? Lucasfilm

In an interview with Men’s Journal, McGregor hinted Obi-Wan would be dealing with “the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered” at the end of Revenge of the Sith. “It’s quite something to get over.”

Heading to the holy city to find some spiritual answers would definitely track with this arc. And, while the working title doesn’t quite confirm the plot of the show, a pilgrimage to Jedha certainly sounds like something Obi-Wan might do if he’s feeling lost and dejected following the effective downfall of his religion.