A Sneaky Star Wars Easter Egg May Have Just Revealed A Major Movie Twist

The Star Wars galaxy is famously far, far away, but it’s also mind-boggingly huge. From Luke Skywalker’s first trip off Tatooine to Ahsoka’s journey to the neighboring galaxy of Peridea, the space opera has become so sprawling that it’s difficult to get a handle on just where everything is.

Luckily, a new interactive map on StarWars.com is setting the record straight on what’s where. It’s a helpful guide, and it sneakily includes a planet that’s been relegated to the background of the modern canon, but has a long history in the old, non-canonical Legends timeline.

This map, initially developed for 2009’s The Essential Atlas, is interactive and includes a way to look up your favorite planet. According to prolific Star Wars writer Jason Fry, the map will be periodically updated, and there’s even an email address for corrections if you’re nerdy enough to have spotted an error.

Star Wars’ new map offers a detailed look at the galaxy. StarWars.com

There are lots of fun reveals, including the true location of At Attin, the treasure planet from Skeleton Crew (apparently it’s right next door to Dathomir, Darth Maul’s home planet). And on the far left of the map, in the “Unknown Regions,” there’s a relatively unfamiliar planet: Rakata Prime.

We’ve only heard this planet named a few times in canon, but its profile has been amplified by mentions in both seasons of Andor. In Season 1, Luthen Rael handed Cassian a kyber crystal necklace that celebrated “the uprising against the Rakatan invaders,” while in Season 2, Luthen describes the Rakatan invasion as happening 25,000 years ago.

Andor’s kyber crystal necklace. Lucasfilm

Rakatans come from the 2003 video game Knights of the Old Republic, where they were an alien species that embraced the Dark Side and were the first in the galaxy to master hyperspace travel. In the game, a straggling remnant of this old empire sparks a conflict, and now their planet may actually come into canon again.

A 25,000-year jump to the past happens to be the timespan given for James Mangold’s upcoming Dawn of the Jedi movie, meaning Rakata Prime may not just be a Legends Easter egg, but foreshadowing of a major re-introduction into canon. We know it’s on the mind of at least one Star Wars character, and now we know exactly where it is. If this is more than a coincidence, then its precise role in canon will likely change, but you should still prepare yourself for a blast from the very, very, very distant past.