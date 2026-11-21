Even after the Star Trek feature films stopped having numbers in their titles, the fan superstition that even-numbered Trek movies are great and odd-numbered films are meh held. The seventh Star Trek film, Generations, was less loved by fans and critics than the sixth entry, 1991’s The Undiscovered Country. But when Star Trek: First Contact hit theaters 30 years ago, it had the double-even-number luck of being the eighth Trek film overall and the second focused on The Next Generation crew.

Today, First Contact is regarded not only as one of the best Star Trek films in the franchise, but also a pivotal point in Trek canon. Thanks to First Contact, the Federation’s story is fully fleshed out, creating a precedent that’s lasted to this day. First Contact also altered Borg canon by giving us one of Trek’s all-time best villains, the Borg Queen, as embodied by the excellent Alice Krige. The script, written by then-power duo Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore, remixed themes and plot devices that had worked in Trek before, from time travel to characters quoting Moby-Dick. Patrick Stewart is at the top of his game, and with direct references to Star Trek TV series airing at the time — Voyager and Deep Space Nine — the brand synergy was strong, making First Contact a great standalone film, but also the MCU-ish high point of 1990s Trek.

But it was almost a much different movie. The earliest concepts for First Contact weren’t about traveling back to the mid-21st century, but instead about sending the Enterprise crew back to the Renaissance.

The Borg versus... Leonardo da Vinci?

One early title for First Contact was Star Trek: Renaissance. The premise would have also been about the Borg traveling back in time to change history, but instead of preventing first contact between humans and friendly aliens (later revealed to be the Vulcans), the original pitch was all about the Borg preventing the Renaissance and messing up the mojo of 15th-century figures like Leonardo da Vinci.

“The very first idea we had was to take it back to the Renaissance,” producer Rick Berman explained in the recent Trek docuseries, The Center Seat II. But the biggest Trek star of the time didn’t want to don Ren Faire-style cosplay. “Patrick [Stewart] said he didn’t want to be in tights,” Berman said.

There was one other revision early on: Paramount head Jonathan Dolgen was concerned that because the Borg scanned as “zombies,” the film needed a more centralized villain, and thus, the Borg Queen was born.

First Contact’s sneaky Picard retcon

Captain Picard makes the Borg Queen’s acquaintance. Elliott Marks/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

One of the most interesting things about First Contact is a plot detail fans hardly mention, because it’s a retcon that’s worked well. No, not the fact that an individual called the Borg Queen controls the hive mind, but the way Jean-Luc Picard regarded the Borg as a whole.

The script for First Contact works because we all believe in its slightly more unhinged version of Picard, a man so scarred by being assimilated by the Borg that he’s driven to revenge, and even disregards the lives of crewmembers who have been assimilated. This is tonally different from how Jean-Luc Picard behaved in the TV series, Star Trek: The Next Generation. One could argue that the episode “I, Borg” demonstrated a shift in Picard’s Borg prejudice when he accepted that Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco) could become an individual after leaving the Collective.

First Contact, in contrast, finds Picard as bitter as ever about the Borg, which makes sense given the movie’s stakes; the Borg are literally poised to wipe out humanity. A film in which Picard was more measured about the Borg wouldn’t have worked, yet Picard’s mania feels like a shift from the character development we saw in the latter seasons of TNG.

Still, this change stuck and helped set up the Borg for several seasons of Star Trek: Voyager and the TNG sequel series Star Trek: Picard. In Picard Season 3, Jerry Goldsmith’s score for First Contact plays over the closing credits of every episode, and with good reason: the true Renaissance of The Next Generation began in 1996.

Star Trek: First Contact streams on Paramount+.