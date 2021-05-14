Jigsaw is back, but will he stick around? Chris Rock’s Saw sequel Spiral is in theaters now, and fans of the franchise are likely asking one big question: is this the beginning of a Saw renaissance? #RenaiSaw

To answer that question with any modern movie, the best place to look is typically the credits. If there’s a post-credits scene, that likely means the studio is setting up a sequel. So does Spiral have anything like that during or after the credits?

Short answer: No. There’s no post-credits scene in Spiral: From the Book of Saw. If you’re sitting in a movie theater right now, it’s time to get up and go home. But keep reading this article for more information on what that means for the future of the Saw Cinematic Universe. #SCU

Does Spiral: From the Book of Saw have a post-credits scene?

Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Lionsgate

Again, it does not. However, the film ends on a pretty big cliffhanger, so we don’t blame you for wondering if there’s any more resolution heading your way.

Has any Saw movie had a post-credits scene?

Just one, sort of. Saw VI (the penultimate movie in the original franchise) didn’t technically have a post-credits scene, but if you watched the director’s cut of Saw VI, there’s an after-credits scene that helps tie up some loose threads from an earlier film in the series.

Here’s a synopsis from Wikipedia:

Corbett was kidnapped and hidden away in Jigsaw’s lair, given a limited air supply. Her father learned of her presence in the warehouse upon killing Jigsaw, revealing that he would have to play another game to get Corbett back. However that game never materialized since he was shot dead by Agent Strahm in Saw IV. It should be noted that Hoffman was holding one of Corbett’s toys in a scene in which he conversed with Perez. Corbett had a brief appearance in Saw V where she was seen with the stuffed animal being taken out of the warehouse and given to a police officer by Lieutenant Hoffman.

In other words, the Saw movies don’t exactly have a history of using the credits to set up sequels. So it’s no surprise that Spiral doesn’t either, and that’s no indication that we won’t get another entry in the “Book of Saw.”

Will there be a Spiral 2?

We don’t know for sure, but Chris Rock seems interested. In a recent interview with ComicBook, he said he’s “talking” to the studio about next steps.

"We want this one to do well, so we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, but, if this one does well, I could see myself doing this again," Rock said. "I could see ... I mean, I don't want to spoil the movie, but it's open ... another one wouldn't be out of the question."

So if you want more Saw movies, go see Spiral — just don’t stick around once the credits roll.