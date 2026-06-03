Will Spider-Noir Get A Season 2? Nicolas Cage Says, “We’ll See.”

When a streamer drops an entire season of television at once, it feels like both a blessing and a curse. If the narrative is good, it’s nice to have the freedom to binge through it without interruption. But fans have also grown wise to the tactic of “dumping” a show onto a platform, which deprives the series of the chance to gain the week-to-week buzz it needs to cultivate a strong audience.

That habit has doomed many a promising program to obscurity, and it makes the future of Spider-Noir feel all the more dire. Prime Video dropped all eight episodes of the Spider-Verse spinoff at once, and though this noir-inspired alternate universe was made available in both black-and-white and “True Hue” color, which stretched out the viewing experience for some, its time in the spotlight already seems to be waning. There’s been no word on whether the adventures of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) will continue with a second season, and even Cage is unsure if the world of Spider-Noir will survive.

Speaking to Variety shortly after Spider-Noir’s premiere, Cage revealed all he knew about the series’ future. “I do not know,” Cage said when asked whether Spider-Noir would get a Season 2. “But I would say that whether it happens or not, all of us achieved what we set out to do, and it works on its own. We’ll see what happens.”

Whether Spider-Noir continues or not, Cage seems proud of the show they made. Prime Video

To hear Cage tell it, Spider-Noir could very well be a one-and-done story. Its first season does stand well on its own, as it tackled an unwieldy case and left few loose threads behind. Still, that may be disappointing for fans who really took to the show: a series about a private detective (whether he’s got spider-like powers or not) could go on forever, so long as there are cases to solve. Fortunately, co-showrunner Oren Uziel seems to agree. Even though Spider-Noir hasn’t been officially greenlit for more seasons yet, Uziel is keen to tell more tales in this corner of the Spider-Verse.

“One of the magical things about any private detective story is, if you want another story, all it takes is another client to knock on that door,” Uziel recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “Then comes a new set of cases, a new set of problems and a new adventure to go on. So [it’s] conceived to be as many seasons as we want to go.”

That means there’s still some hope for Spider-Noir — as long as Cage is down to don the mask, all the team needs now is the go-ahead from Prime Video.

Spider-Noir is streaming on Prime Video.