Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to swing into theaters, and to say fans are excited is a massive understatement. Many have wondered what credits scenes — if any — will accompany the long-awaited third installment in the Tom-Holland-led Spider-Man film series.

Many rumors say No Way Home will be the final part of the Spider-Man trilogy, which began with Homecoming in 2017. So, the end credits could play an essential role in telling fans what’s next for Holland’s Peter Parker, as well as what’s in store for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Does Spider-Man: No Way Home have an extra scene or two during the credits? Let’s break down what to expect, and don’t worry — this entire article is spoiler-free .

Does Spider-Man: No Way Home have a post-credits scene?

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempt a spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures

Short answer: Yes. If you watch No Way Home at a movie theater, you will want to stay seated through the entire credits.

Long answer: The Spider-Man movies are partly known for their often playful credits scenes. (Remember the Captain America PSA in Homecoming?) Although No Way Home is another collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the films from the two studios tend to follow this format that the MCU made famous:

The mid-credits scene: This moment takes place after the main credits sequence, and it often teases a sequel or connects to another MCU project. The post-credits scene: This second scene is after all of the credits. This scene is usually a funny or clever moment.

Luckily, we can confirm that No Way Home has two credits scenes, including mid-credits and post-credits. However, No Way Home takes a slightly different approach to the post-credits formula outlined above.

Do the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes matter?

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon star in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures

No Way Home’s credit scenes are very different, but both are very important. We won’t get into detail, but the first moment in the mid-credits is a crowd-pleaser that officially sets up a character’s entrance into the MCU. The final scene is not just a scene, and I won’t say more beyond imploring that you definitely won’t want to miss it.

While in some ways this is an ending for Spider-Man, it’s also a new beginning, and Spider-Man: No Way Home only raises more questions on what’s to come next. Thankfully, its credit scenes give us just enough clues to tease the MCU’s future while still keeping us in the dark.