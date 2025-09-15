The Emmys are usually the domain of heartwrenching dramas and high-concept thrillers, but the 2025 ceremony held a few surprises for the latest wave of movie franchise spinoffs. Andor picked up a trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Cristin Milioti won for HBO’s The Penguin. While these were exciting moments for both shows, they’re also bittersweet: Andor is now over and done with, and apparently, Milioti’s character, Sofia Gigante (formerly Sofia Falcone), won’t be back on screen anytime soon. Still, there’s a glimmer of hope that Gotham’s girlboss will rise again.

The Penguin spun off from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which introduced a gritty Gotham and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, a weathered gangster take on the usually comically avian villain. In the series, Oz faces off against Sofia, a former Arkham Asylum patient looking to reclaim the Falcone crime family legacy for herself. Sofia was The Penguin’s breakout character, but apparently, her popularity came a little too late for the upcoming sequel film, The Batman Part II.

“She's not in this one, in full disclosure,” The Batman writer and director Matt Reeves told MTV. “Just because we were so far along in the story that it was like, 'Oh gee, we could,' it might upset the applecart, let's say, given where the story goes, and what we were exploring. There are some things where it's like, 'Oh, we'd love to do this,' but actually, that doesn't fit within where the story goes.”

The Batman Part II script was finished in June 2025, eight months after The Penguin finished airing. But The Batman was praised for its tight script, so not adding a character to a script already in progress was probably the right choice for replicating that success.

However, there is still hope for Sofia’s continuing fight for control of Gotham. The Penguin was marketed as a miniseries, but after its surprising success, demand for a second season is high — and Reeves is considering the possibility.

“We’re in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [Lefranc] is thinking hard and we’re talking, so we’ll see,” Reeves told Variety. “Never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was.” This aligns with HBO executive Casey Bloys’ comments back in July about a possible Season 2, but now we have it right from the horse’s — or, perhaps, the Penguin’s — mouth. Sofia won’t make the jump to the silver screen, but her rule over television’s domain might not be done yet.

The Penguin is streaming on HBO Max.