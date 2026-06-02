Silo is unlike all the (many) other sci-fi shows on Apple TV. While other post-apocalyptic shows make it very clear how the end of the world went down, the true reason for the Silo bunker system is a mystery even to those in the Silo itself. Across the first two seasons, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) has toiled away as a mechanic, a sheriff, and now, mayor, all without any memory of the history of her people.

But in a new trailer for Season 3 of Silo, she’s got another problem: she’s lost memory of the last three months. So just what is behind this memory mystery? We may not know the answer now, but we could learn starting on July 3. Check out the trailer below:

This trailer mainly focuses on Juliette’s tenure as mayor, where she’s slowly piecing together the memories of the last three months. She may be the only person to leave the Silo and come back, but she has no memory of it, making her reliant on the others in the Silo, others who may not have the best intentions. We see her taking a number of pills — and getting a note warning her not to — which probably has something to do with this amnesia.

But Season 3 of Silo is only partially about Juliette’s struggles leading her people. Unlike the previous seasons, this one has another storyline set an indeterminate number of years ago, before the still-mysterious event that led to the development of the Silos in the first place. This was teased in the last scene of Season 2, which revealed a congressman on a date with a journalist. It seems completely unrelated at first, but then the congressmen gives her a gift — a duck PEZ dispenser, which would go on to become an important “artifact” in the Silo.

Unlike previous seasons, Silo Season 3 will flash back to the pre-apocalyptic era. Lucasfilm

With all this in mind, it seems like the theme of this season will be memory: how it works, how it’s controlled, why it was seemingly erased in Juliette and the Silo as a whole, and just what everyone had to forget in the first place. As the tagline for the season says, the key to the future lies in the past, particularly with this one congressman in Washington, D.C.

This is the penultimate season of Silo — the series as a whole will end after Season 4. So while we may learn the answers to these mysteries in this season, they could also be saved for the final episodes. But the important thing is we will get all the answers we’ve been looking for. For now, we may be as clueless as Juliette, but that will all change eventually.

Silo Season 3 premieres July 3 on Apple TV.