Lukas Kyle? Silo’s Mysterious Missing Character, Explained

Silo Season 3 comes a whole 18 months after Season 2, and things are sure to slip through the cracks between seasons. Thankfully, if you forgot what happened in the Silo, you’re not the only one: Juliette, now the mayor, can’t seem to make heads or tails of what’s going on, and the “vitamins” she’s given by head of IT Camille Sims don’t seem to help.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Juliette is finally wise to the schemes and is investigating a mystery of her own: where is Lukas Kyle? This name has only been mentioned once in Season 3, but he’s a main player in the series as a whole. But in case you’re a bit forgetful like Juliette, here’s everything you need to remember about Lukas Kyle — including his ultimate fate.

Warning! Spoilers for Silo Season 3 Episode 3 ahead!

Bernard suddenly made Lukas Kyle his protégé. Apple TV.

Lukas Kyle is the whip-smart systems analyst from IT who clued Juliette in on various workings of the Silo in Season 1, including the movement of the stars. Juliette recruited him in her mission to hide a hard drive she retrieved from hiding after her predecessor stashed it for safekeeping. Lukas refused because his mother needed him, but that didn’t stop Bernard from interrogating him and sentencing him to 10 years in the mines.

In Season 2, Bernard summoned Lukas from the mines, asking for help with the hard drive, but the cipher was too complex without access to restricted materials. So Bernard swore Lukas in as his shadow, giving him access to the Silo’s past and the mysterious Algorithm.

With the help of a book from a past Silo legend, Lukas is able to decipher the hard drive and learns the truth. But when he follows the instructions and finds a tunnel underneath the Silo, the Algorithm tells him that if he tells anyone about what he saw, poison gas will be released in the entire Silo.

Lukas Kyle was sent down into the mines, but now he’s apparently hiding in them. Apple TV

Now, in Season 3, Lukas Kyle is missing. It’s thought that he’s a casualty of the Rebellion, but there’s another theory: he’s in the mines, digging horizontally, hoping to reach another Silo. Camille Sims, now the head of IT, tries to flush him out by releasing gas in the mines under the guise of rat extermination, but Juliette is caught inside trying to rescue miners. At the last second, she’s rescued by a mysterious man, and even through the memory-erasing Vitamin D+, she recognizes him as Lukas Kyle.

But what does Kyle’s return to the series mean? He’s one of the few residents who knows about the Algorithm, but with the threat made against the entire Silo, he may not spill the beans at all. Only one thing is clear: whatever is hiding in the mines is important enough for Camille to risk innocent lives.

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV.