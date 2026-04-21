Video games as a medium have come a long way from the days of Spacewar! and Pong, and although its still largely a commercial enterprise, gaming has largely benefitted from a push to be legitimized as a true art form in the same way as literature, music, or film. Nowadays, when the concept of “video games as art” comes up, you can expect to hear some obvious answers: The Last of Us, 2018’s God of War, and Disco Elysium being a few frequently cited contemporary examples. While those games are fantastic in their own right, it feels as if the late 90s and early 2000s were when the medium truly put its foot down and demanded to be taken seriously, and there’s one particular franchise from that era that quickly became hard proof of the artfulness of video games: Silent Hill.

The original 1999 release and its 2001 follow-up, Silent Hill 2, have frequently been called some of the greatest video games of all time, and it’s not difficult to see why. Even in a post-Resident Evil landscape, the cerebral and surreal atmosphere of those first two games was an artistic accomplishment unto itself, one that the entire survival horror genre (including the series’ own sequels) has been trying to replicate for over two decades now. It’s ironic that at a time when video games themselves were struggling to be seen as legitimate art, some of the worst video game adaptations were also being released, pushed by studio executives who never truly understood what it was about the source material that made them so popular to begin with – which makes it all the more shocking that Christophe Gans’ Silent Hill film was one of the only movies of its time to truly get it right.

At a time when fans had Paul W.S. Anderson’s RE series to look forward to as the highlight of video game adaptations, it’s remarkable that 2006’s Silent Hill adaptation preserved so much of the original game’s story. Both center around a parent taking their adopted child to the sleepy, fog-choked town of Silent Hill (located in Maine in the games and West Virginia in the film), only to wake up after a close-call car accident to find their child missing, forcing them to explore the community and its tragic occult secrets even as reality fades in and out of a nightmarish alternate dimension around them. There are naturally some adaptational changes, the immediate one being the switch from game protagonist Harry Mason to film protagonist Rose Da Silva (Radha Mitchell), but its fidelity to the games was pretty unique at the time – a positive for fans but a negative for unfamiliar critics, who found the mythology too dense to parse.

Truthfully, Silent Hill is far from a perfect film. Characterization is non-existent, with our cast rendered as mostly one-note archetypes – Rose is a desperate mother who loves her daughter Sharon (as she tells us numerous times), Cybil Bennett (Laurie Holden) is a no-nonsense police officer in way over her head, Alice Krige’s Christabella is a fanatical religious fundamentalist, and so on and so forth. There’s also the matter of the movie’s downright terrible dialogue: at least 60% of the screenplay is Rose repeating to various townspeople that “she needs to find her daughter,” and the other 40 percent is heavy-handed exposition designed to make sense of Silent Hill’s intricate backstory, a Herculean task considering how differently a plot can play out in a video game versus a film.

The decision to gender-swap the lead from the game was born out of Christophe Gans wanting to explore the condemnation of femininity found in many Abrahamic religions. TriStar Pictures

But the staying power of Gans’ adaptation is in precisely how well it works on a purely visual and experiential level. Whatever can be said about the flaws of the script, Silent Hill does a masterful job at evoking the feeling of playing the game, particularly in how faithfully it replicates the location itself. Multiple of the iconic locales from the first two games are recreated in detail by the immensely committed production design – the decaying Midwich Elementary School, the eerie and clinical Alchemilla Hospital, and the Balkan Church, all of which feel like real, tangible locations lost to time.

Naturally, a high-concept adaptation from 2006 is going to suffer from some dated CGI, but it works exceptionally well in Silent Hill’s favor. Just like in the game, the town occasionally transforms into a hellish, industrial alternate dimension named the Otherworld, a living nightmare reflective of the horrors committed by the Brethren, a fundamentalist religious cult ultimately responsible for the town’s current state. While some viewers might see “bad” digital effects, they contribute to a necessary feeling of unreality – watching the environment around Rose peel away to reveal the blood-colored rust aesthetic of the Otherworld is far more interesting than a lot of more “polished” but flat CGI used in films today.

Pyramid Head doesn’t appear in the games until Silent Hill 2, but the 2006 film borrows ideas from both the second and third game. TriStar Pictures

Even though the writing isn’t great, one thing the script and Gans’ direction nail is the psychological underpinnings of the story. In both the game and film it’s revealed that Silent Hill is cursed as a result of their ritual murder of a young girl named Alessa who was burned at the stake, the doppelganger of Rose/Harry’s daughter – there’s an oppressive atmosphere of guilt and anguish that hangs over the town and manifests in the grotesque supernatural creatures that roam throughout (including the ever iconic Pyramid Head). It’s not just for the sake of a frightening aesthetic or terrifying setpieces; every creative choice in the film is designed to echo the sins of the past, and even Rose’s quest to save her daughter is an echo of how Alessa’s mother abandoned her to her ultimate fate.

It’s easy to look around at the landscape of 2026 and feel spoiled by a number of recent video game movies that have gotten their material “right,” but back in 2006, it was a barren wasteland occupied by adaptations wholly disinterested in what made the originals work in the first place. Despite its glaring flaws, Christophe Gans’ Silent Hill was rare for the time, in that it was made by a director who wanted desperately to evoke what made the original game feel so artful and affecting in the first place. There’s a reason why so many fans of the games still cling to the film even now, and it’s not simply because it’s filled with recognizable creatures or locations – it’s because it was an earnest labor of love, made by someone who recognized the staggering artistic weight of the 1999 game and wanted to bring its psychologically torturous atmosphere to the big screen.

Silent Hill is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.