She-Hulk release date, start time, plot, cast, trailer for Marvel's Disney Plus show

As a Muppet once said, “It’s not easy being green.” So it goes for the giant star of Marvel’s new legal comedy, premiering on Disney+ this week.

There’s an inherent element of silliness that comes with a show called She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but that’s all part of the fun. Not every superhero film and series has to be a grim, existential depression-fest. This goofy show also wraps up the last small-screen entry in Marvel Studios’ slightly underwhelming Phase 4 offerings.

She-Hulk is on the case. Marvel Studios

As seen in trailers, She-Hulk will have a whimsical, fourth wall-breaking tone as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) balances her days as a legal champion for superhumans against the stranger facets of existence as a green-skinned mutant after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

As summer wanes, She-Hulk could be the perfect distraction before school bells start ringing and pigskins begin flying. Let’s lumber into the details and see if it has the potential to be a smashing success.

When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release date?

She-Hulk airs exclusively on Disney+ starting August 18, 2022.

What is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release time?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The debut season of She-Hulk consists of nine episodes, with the finale airing on October 13, 2022.

Finding a new wardrobe will be the least of Walters’ problems. Marvel Studios

What is the plot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk centers around the tumultuous life of Los Angeles lawyer Jennifer Walters. Following an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, Walters begins to manifest many of his superhuman abilities, including a transformation into a 6’7” green-tinted version of herself. Chaotic tensions between her old self and her mutated version emerge, especially when she takes on the defense case for the monstrous villain Abomination (Tim Roth).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will tailor its narrative towards Jennifer’s legal wranglings, but will also contain plenty of situational laughs as she learns more about her newfound powers.

Who is in the cast for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

In addition to Maslany, Roth, and Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Renée Ellis Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jon Bass.

Jessica Gao, known for her Emmy Award-winning Rick and Morty episode, “Pickle Rick,” will act as She-Hulk’s head writer, with Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Kat Coiro directing most of the 30-minute installments.

Is there a trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Yes, Marvel Entertainment released the final trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on July 23, 2022. Banner teaches Jennifer the finer points of being a 30-something Hulk, and there are cameos by Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Will there be a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2?

Right now it looks like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be a limited series, but that could always change if it becomes a monster hit.