The origin story series of She-Hulk (aka, Jennifer Walters) is coming to a close. After eight chapters, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9, the finale of superhero-story-meets-legal-comedy, has arrived — and there are still many things to look forward to.

After much patience, fans were treated to the long-awaited and teased return of Daredevil (aka, Matt Murdock) in the penultimate episode of She-Hulk. But even with that exciting payoff, there is still a lot that can unfold in the finale. For one, will we finally get to see who HulkKing is? And why are Hulk and Abomination going head to head again?

Here’s everything we know about the She-Hulk finale, including the release date, start time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Disney+ show.

What happened in She-Hulk Episode 8?

Last week’s episode, “Ribbit and Rip It,” finds She-Hulk swept up in another legal drama, this time surrounding obscure superhero Leap-Frog (aka, Eugene Patilio) and Jen’s tailor Luke Jacobson, whom Leap-Frog is suing for providing him with a faulty, flammable super-suit. In court, Jacobson’s lawyer turns out to be none other than Matt Murdock. After some legal back and forth regarding the secret identities of superheroes, the judge ends up dropping the case after Leap-Frog admits to going against Jacobson’s instructions by filling his rocket boots with jet fuel.

Daredevil and Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8. Marvel Studios

We then see Matt Murdock buying Jen a drink at a bar. The two flirt and really hit it off — Jen even breaks the fourth wall to let viewers know how much she’s feeling it. After returning home, Jen gets a distressed call from Leap-Frog saying he needs help, so she grabs her super-suit and comes to his aid. When she stops his car clean in its tracks, Daredevil flies off the back, and a fight between them ensues. It concludes with She-Hulk pulling off his helmet to find Matt underneath.

After some arguing, Matt reveals that Leap-Frog is holding Jacobson hostage, and the two set off to find him. Breaking into Leap-Frog’s lair in super fashion, they rescue Jacobson, but not without some major flirting between Jen and Matt along the way. One thing leads to another and Matt leaves Jen’s place in the morning before she begins to get ready for the “Female Lawyer of the Year” award gala with Nikki.

In a glamorous sparkly silver dress made by Jacobson, She-Hulk arrives at the gala. As she makes her speech at the ceremony, HulkKing initiates a cyberattack, taking over the screens and broadcasting a humiliating personal video of She-Hulk, causing her to explode in anger and wreck the room. As she exits the building, she’s held at gunpoint, and the episode ends on a cliffhanger.

When is She-Hulk Episode 9’s release date?

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lands on Disney+ on October 13, 2022.

What is She-Hulk Episode 9’s release time?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern time.

What is the plot of She-Hulk Episode 9?

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios

She-Hulk is sure to pack some punch in the finale of the series. What awaits Jen after destroying the gala and threatening the safety of civilians? Will the identity of HulkKing behind Intelligencia finally be revealed? Is the Abomination actually a bad guy again?

Remember, we last saw Emil Blonsky reformed at a rehabilitation wellness retreat in Episode 7, but from the looks of things, he’s fighting with the Hulk in this episode. And why is Bruce Banner back anyway? All will be revealed in Episode 9, the final installment of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Who is in the cast for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Renée Ellis Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Josh Segarra as Pug, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki. Audiences can count on seeing Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination show up in Episode 9, as revealed in the finale promo.

Is there a She-Hulk at Law finale trailer?

Yes, Marvel Studios released a final promo, and even though it’s short, it teases lots of action, including what looks to be a brief flash of a rematch between Hulk and Abomination, who haven’t faced off since 2008 in The Incredible Hulk. As exciting as that may be, in a series focused on She-Hulk, you can be sure that the finale will showcase her superhero story first and foremost.

Will there be a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2?

From the beginning, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was intended to be a self-contained limited series from Marvel Studios, meaning that a Season 2 isn’t looking likely. However, that doesn’t mean that She-Hulk’s presence won’t be found elsewhere in the MCU’s future projects. We’ll just have to wait and see.