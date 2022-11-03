Severance Season 2 cast update completely redefines Season 1’s big reveal

Unless you severed the part of your brain that watched Severance Season 1, there’s a good chance you have fond memories of Apple’s breakout sci-fi show. And while the Season 1 finale left us with more questions than answers, we at least feel like we have a handle on the story of Lumon, a mysterious company that forces some employees to completely separate their work and home lives through a surgical procedure called Severance.

But the latest Severance Season 2 updates could turn this entire world upside down. Here’s why.

Severance Season 2 updates

In Severance, work-life balance can only be truly achieved via forced subservience — physical servitude and mental submission to corporate power Lumon Industries — which requires not only surgery, but also a dash of brainwashing, deception, and spying.

But that was Season 1, and this is Season 2, where possibilities for more workplace revolts and sci-fi strikes abound. Severance began principal photography this past week for Season 2, announced by director and executive producer Ben Stiller in a press release:

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance. Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!”

Adam Scott in Severance Season 2. Apple TV+

Along with the announcement from Ben Stiller and a still from Severance’s sophomore season’s production, a whopping eight new cast members were revealed. Here they are, and the projects you may remember them from.

Bob Balaban - Isle of Dogs, A Mighty Wind,

Robby Benson - Beauty and The Beast (he voiced the Beast)

Stefano Carannante - Mirabilia

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones, The Sandman

John Noble - The Lord of the Rings films

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson - The Tourist

Alia Shawkat - Search Party, Arrested Development

Merritt Wever - Nurse Jackie, Run

How Severance Season 2 could change everything

Irving, Dylan, Helly, and Mark in their team member portrait, after the mysterious disappearance of their co-worker, Peter Kilmer (Yul Vázquez). Apple TV+

That’s a lot of new cast members! So, what could it all mean?

As you may recall, Severance Season 1 ended with a daring attempt by our main characters (all severed employees at Lumon) to use a secret failsafe that allows their work personas to take control of their bodies outside of the office. This gave them a brief window of opportunity to discover the truth about their own lives, setting up some major plotlines for Season 2.

However, with so many new actors joining the cast, we can’t help but wonder if Severance is about to zoom out and show us a different perspective on the inner workings of Lumon. Could there be another department of severed employees we haven’t met? Maybe this isn’t even the first “breakout.”

We could also get a broader look at the outside world. Severance Season 1 suggested the procedure was already being used for other purposes (like skipping the experience of childbirth). It’s possible there could be other severed people out there with their own unique stories.

Of course, it’s also possible these new cast members could fit neatly within the story we already now. Lumon will need to replace Patricia Arquette’s character with a new boss (we’re manifesting Gwendoline). And it would be easy enough to sprinkle these actors throughout Severance Season 2 without completely upending the story we know and love.

Whatever the case, we can’t wait for Severance Season 2 to make it to Apple TV+, and to see all of these new cast members interact with the Season 1 ensemble.