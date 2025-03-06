Last week, Severance finally answered a bunch of our most burning questions, from “How did Mark and Gemma meet?” to “What happened to Gemma once she was sent to the Testing Floor?” But with those answers came a number of different questions as we — and Mark — hone in on the very purpose of Lumon’s severed research and the Macrodata Refinement he’s been working on.

Now, it’s business as usual, or at least as usual as Lumon can get. Mark continues to clock in while undergoing his re-integration procedure, while Helly comes to terms with her outie posing as her for so long.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date?

Technically, Severance Season 2 Episode 8 premieres Friday, March 7, on Apple TV+. However, if you know when to tune in, you can actually catch it the day before, allowing some more precious time for theorizing and speculating.

After last week’s Gemma-focused episode, it’s likely Episode 8 will bring things back to normal. Apple TV+

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 8 Release Time?

Severance Season 2 has always advertised its episodes as premiering on Fridays, but they usually stream Thursdays at primetime, meaning 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST. This is an increasingly popular release strategy, meaning all fans in the U.S. can watch as soon as the episode is available instead of having to either stay up late or wake up early.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 8?

Leave it to Severance to advertise its new episodes in the weirdest way. Each episode has been teased on social media with a cryptic clip showing either a wordless clip from the upcoming episode or a in-universe training video for internal use in Lumon. This week, it’s the latter, with a training video on mental wellness in the workplace, with Mr. Milchick stressing the resilience of the human mind, intercut with some images that seem very indicative of Mark’s reintegration procedure. Check out the clip below.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 8?

Severance Season 2 Episode 8 is titled “Sweet Vitriol.” Apple revealed a brief synopsis of the episode, reading, “A Lumon loyalist faces old demons while searching for a missing item.” But there’s no telling who that loyalist could be. Ms. Cobel was last seen driving into the sunset, so she’s the most likely subject, but it also could be someone surprising like Burt.

“Sweet Vitriol” is actually a chemical term referring to diethyl ether, a possible reference to Kier’s early history in an ether factory. Could this episode contain another look into Kier’s mysterious origins?

How Many Episodes Of Severance Season 2 Are There?

There will be a total of 10 episodes in Severance Season 1, meaning we’re now officially in the home stretch. Whatever is set up in this episode will only have two episodes more to get everything wrapped up. It’s a lofty task, considering how last week’s episode “Chikhai Bardo” introduced so many new questions. But knowing Season 1, not everything will be wrapped up — we’ll probably see a cliffhanger in the final moments.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

While Apple has not made an official announcement just yet, series director Ben Stiller has confirmed that work is under way for Season 3, including the assembly of a writers’ room. It’s probably only a matter of time before the streamer makes the official announcement, perhaps after the season finale in a few weeks.

Severance Season 2 Episode 8 premieres March 7 on Apple TV+.