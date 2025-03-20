It’s the end of the road for Severance Season 2, and things already feel different after last week’s surprising episode. The apparent loss of a beloved main character and the departure of newcomer Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock) has cast a pall over the season finale, and it doesn’t help that our heroes are divided. Even our villains seem unsure about the path forward, but the show must go on, and Episode 10 is poised to deliver a resolution that will tickle fans’ brains for years to come. (Given how long it took Severance to return after its Season 1 finale, that kind of longevity should come in handy.)

With only one episode remaining in the season, there are plenty of questions that still need to be answered. Can the Macrodata Refinement Team take down Lumon? What is Mark S. (Adam Scott) doing at a birthing retreat? What on Earth is Cold Harbor? Is Season 3 even happening? Here’s everything you need to know about Severance’s Season 2 finale, from its true release date and time to the show’s persisting mysteries.

Will Ms. Casey finally break out of Lumon jail? Apple

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date?

According to Apple TV, new episodes of Severance premiere each Friday. Weirdly, though, the series actually puts new episodes out on Thursday evening, so those in the know can tune in early.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 10 Release Time?

Episode 10 of Severance Season 2 will be available on Thursday, March 20, at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST, even if Apple pretends otherwise. It’s a strange release strategy, but it does allow super-fans to satisfy their cravings sooner.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 10?

Not exactly, but Apple TV hasn’t left us completely hanging. Each week, we’ve received a strange, out-of-context clip from the upcoming episode to tease a major plot point. This week, it’s a nine-second clip of a baby goat traveling through the pristine, labyrinthine halls of Lumon’s severed floor. We’ve already gotten a few glimpses of the “Mammalians Nurturable” Department, but we have no idea what their purpose is. Severance could answer that mystery — and hopefully many other lingering questions — in Episode 10.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 10?

Speaking of lingering questions, the Severance finale has plenty to address. Episode 9 left our heroes scattered to the winds: Irving B. (John Turturro) was sent away, maybe for good; Helly R. (Britt Lower) came face-to-face with her outie’s dad, Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry), on the severed floor; and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) tendered his resignation after facing rejection from his outie’s wife.

Meanwhile, Mark S. (Adam Scott) wakes up in a Lumon-owned birthing retreat with his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) and his ex-boss, Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), for what is most definitely the beginning of their plan to rescue outie-Mark’s long-lost wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman) from Lumon’s clutches. How these disparate plots will eventually come together in the finale — and how those baby goats are involved — remains to be seen, but the official synopsis teases “a shaky alliance” and “a dangerous last stand” as Season 2 ends.

Can Ms. Cobel be trusted even though she’s standing there so ominously? Apple

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

Apple hasn’t officially announced Season 3 of Severance yet, but all signs are pointing to a renewal. Creator Dan Erickson has assembled a writers’ room to develop the story, while director Ben Stiller confirms that Apple has “supported” the show through all its ups and downs. Apple TV’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, even called Severance “an incredible success story,” given this season’s numbers. It wouldn’t make much sense to pull the plug now, especially with so many fans eager for the story to continue.

Severance Season 2 Episode 10 premieres March 20 on Apple TV+.