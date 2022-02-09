Scorpenek annihilator droids: Boba Fett Episode 7’s scene-stealing robots, explained

And just like that, The Book of Boba Fett has come to an end. The Disney+ series wrapped up its first season Wednesday morning with its action-packed seventh installment, delivering a finale that features — among other things — R2-D2 briefly showing off his skills as a galactic Uber driver and Grogu cuddling with Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) sleeping rancor.

The episode, titled “In the Name of Honor,” sees the conflict between Boba and the Pyke Syndicate turn into an all-out siege. Running about an hour long, it’s the show’s longest installment and revolves almost entirely around the battle waged on the streets of Mos Espa between Boba’s allies and the Pykes.

At the center are two hulking droids that nearly take down both Boba Fett and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and that will likely linger in the minds of Star Wars fans for weeks.

The Pykes’ greatest weapons, explained

A pair of Scorpenek annihilator droids approach Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his allies in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7. Lucasfilm

The droids in the Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale are Scorpenek annihilator droids, designed during the Clone Wars by a manufacturing plant on Colla IV. It’s said that just one was capable of taking out entire platoons of clone troopers, and they were shipped to the front lines shortly after their creation and were instrumental in helping the Separatists win several key battles.

The droids were also notoriously expensive to produce, which led to only a few of them being made. They were undeniably formidable weapons, but their limited numbers meant the droids weren’t able to make much of an impact on the overall trajectory of the galactic conflict.

When the Clone Wars came to an end and Anakin Skywalker was made Darth Sidious’ apprentice he deactivated the Separatists’ entire droid army, including the Scorpenek annihilator droids. But despite being turned off by none other than Darth Vader himself, the Book of Boba Fett finale makes it clear that the legacy of the Scorpenek droids wasn’t forgotten after the Clone Wars.

The Pykes must have bought (or produced?) two for themselves because they were familiar with the droids’ capabilities.

If you see a Scorpenek annihilator droid coming your way, the best solution is to run for your life. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — The Scorpenek annihilator droids in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7 are ultimately destroyed by Boba Fett’s pet rancor. But before their destruction, they wreak plenty of havoc in Mos Espa and come dangerously close to putting down both Boba Fett and Mando. So it seems fair to say that the Scorpeneks may have just secured a place for themselves in Star Wars’ droid hall of fame.