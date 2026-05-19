The right animated franchise can achieve global fame. Just as Monkey D. Luffy and Bluey are taking over America, you can find Simpsons merch anywhere in the world. There’s even a Snoopy museum in Japan. So, like variants in the Spider-Verse, animated characters can often take new forms to appeal to a new audience. One Piece, for example, found new popularity with its live-action remake.

Now, one of the most enduring animated franchises is getting a new international makeover with an animated adventure modeled after a brand new art form.

The first look at Tubi’s anime spinoff, Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Tubi

According to Variety, free ad-supported streamer Tubi has acquired Yokoso Scooby-Doo! (translation: Welcome, Scooby-Doo!), the first-ever Scooby-Doo anime series. What’s more, this series will feature the voices of Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard, who both were featured in the 2002 live-action movie Scooby-Doo. Welker has been with the franchise since the beginning as the original voice for Fred, while you may recognize Lillard from his recent roles in Daredevil: Born Again or Scream 7.)

Like many Scooby-Doo spinoffs, Yokoso Scooby-Doo! stars only Shaggy and Scooby, with no sign of Fred, Daphne and Velma. The series’ synopsis reads as follows: “While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends, a magical girl Yume and gadget whiz Takumi, the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos.”

That’s right, Scooby has an uncle who lives in Japan named Daisuke-Doo. He is, presumedly, an uncle by marriage, considering he is a Shiba Inu instead of a Great Dane.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the 2002 movie, reprises the role in Yokoso, Scooby-Doo! Diyah Pera/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

This is just the latest in a long line of anime remakes, a trend that has proven especially popular with Warner Bros. properties like Scooby-Doo. Both DC’s Suicide Squad and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty were given the anime treatment, so this isn’t really a surprise. What is surprising is how this series will be available to watch on Tubi instead of HBO Max like the other remakes. But, on the whole, this is actually a plus. A Tubi release means it will be free to watch, meaning it will be accessible to all viewers in North America. (Cartoon Network will distribute the series internationally.)

So while this series may include some familiar voices, its entire aesthetic will be brand-new for this franchise. Scooby-Doo’s mystery and humor mixed with anime stylization and Japanese culture is sure to be one of the most interesting animation crossovers ever.

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! will stream on Tubi. No release date has yet been set.