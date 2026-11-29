Dune: Part Three is fast approaching, and the sheer improbability of a $200 million adaptation of Dune: Messiah — a slim, talky novel that acts as a paranoid coda to Frank Herbert’s original book — shouldn’t go unappreciated. Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy-closer is the first big-screen treatment of a Dune sequel (Messiah and Children of Dune were adapted for television in 2003), which must annoy the many directors whose attempts to get a Dune movie off the ground, before and after David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation, all failed. Before Lynch, the job was Ridley Scott’s, who ultimately ditched Arrakis for Blade Runner. Before Villeneuve, Paramount courted Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg and Taken’s Pierre Morel.

No unproduced Dune adaptation has been lamented and mythologized as Alejandro Jodorowsky’s. After the avant-garde Chilean-French director made a splash with the psychedelic El Topo and The Holy Mountain, he leapt at the chance to adapt Dune. (He had the help of producer Michel Seydoux, who is incidentally the grand-uncle of Dune: Part Two actress Léa Seydoux). He assembled a pack of acclaimed artists which he dubbed "spiritual warriors” like Jean Girard (or Mœbius), H.R. Giger, and Dan O’Bannon. He cast actors as left-field as Orson Welles, David Carradine, Salvador Dalí, and his own son Brontis as Paul. Jodorowsky intended to make a spiritual and hallucinogenic epic about the transformation of a hero on an unintelligible cosmic scale. Sadly, nobody would finance it; the film only exists in snippets of dazzling artwork and colorful anecdotes which can be witnessed in the 2013 documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, now streaming on HBO Max.

Director Frank Pavich’s fascination with the possibilities and contradictions of Jorodowsky tackling Dune drove him to build an impressive body of talking-heads, including Giger, Dan O’Bannon’s widow Diane, Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz, Dalí’s muse Amanda Lear, and Jodorowsky-evangelist Nicolas Winding Refn. Still, Jodorowsky is the star, happily regaling us with every mad idea and celebrity encounter he’s previously told at dinner parties over the last 40 years: a castrated Leto conceiving Paul with a drop of blood; training his son in extensive martial arts for two years to turn him into Paul; and promising to pay Dalí $100,000 per minute of screentime, knowing that his character, the Padishah Emperor, would only be in the film for a couple of minutes.

As entertaining as it can be to get a window into an absurd creative explosion centered in mid-’70s Paris, by the point that Jodorowsky argues that the film would “the most important picture in the history of the world” — an attitude uncritically bolstered by the fanboy filmmakers and critics that Pavich interviews — the mythologizing of Jodorowsky’s Dune comes across as a bit unserious. Jodorowsky developed Dune as half as an expression of his filmmaking id and as an exercise in collecting cool ‘70s artists, and between the countless promises and sprawling creative liberties on Herbert’s text, no one should have been surprised that the project collapsed after securing less than a third of its total funding.

Is it nevertheless true that the sad fate of Jodorowsky’s Dune was a loss for art and a win for cautious moneymen? Yes, but as there’s no finished product to judge, it’s easy to judge that the unrealized vision would have been — theoretically — superior to the Dune films that were to come. Lynch’s Dune has flaws, but only because it was completed and released for us to see them.

As painful as the 1984 Dune is to its own director (who vowed to never make a film without securing final cut), it’s helpful to see the first complete Dune film, also now streaming on HBO Max, in conversation with Jodorowsky’s Dune. The visions are flawed for different reasons, but they pose a worthy cinematic question: Is it better to finish a film that spiritually haunts you, or to never have your ambitious, exciting vision brought down to the disappointing realm of artistic compromises and financial pressure?

Lynch’s Dune is remarkable (or at least defendable) because of its textural, sensory pleasures: the droning atmospheric sound design as a reminder you are never on safe ground, the eerie design of the Guild Navigator and techno-industrial Harkonnen world, the attention to detail paid to the special effects — from the smallest hunter-seeker to the rampaging sandworm. The film is also immensely awkward, and struggles to finesse the novel’s daunting structure. The film begins with an extended world-building monologue performed by Princess Irulan (Virginia Madsen), but the Atreides arrival on Arrakis is delayed until the 40-minute mark, and our immersion in multiple alien cultures is abruptly interrupted by internal monologue voiceovers that that try in vain to translate the novel’s immersive qualities.

David Lynch’s ‘80s work was defined by a push-and-pull collaboration with Hollywood producers and networks, and the examples of extreme compromise were no doubt just as instructive as his runaway hits. It wasn’t his final experience with studio meddling and executive pressure (Twin Peaks Season 2 and the Mulholland Drive TV pilot) but his film and Jodorowsky’s pitch suffered from the same contradiction of studio groupthink. While executives want to capitalize on the great audience appetite for a dazzling on-screen Dune, they don’t like seeing creativity outrunning their reach. For all of Jodorowsky’s mouth-watering psychedelic hypotheticals, Lynch actually managed to make something before his dreams were crushed.

David Lynch’s Dune and Jodorowsky’s Dune are now streaming on HBO Max.