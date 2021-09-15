7 amazing sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in September 2021

Last call
“The future’s already there. It’s irrevocable.”
September 19
Taking cues from classic noir and Inception, sci-fi thriller Reminiscence is set in a world ravaged by climate change. In the future, technology lets people relive their memories — sometimes finding secrets they’d rather forget.
September 20
The sequel to The Shining is more invested in the mechanics of its central superpower/curse than the original. Doctor Sleep doesn’t come close to The Shining’s heights but still works as both mystery and horror.