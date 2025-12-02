Two Horror Legends Are Teaming Up For An Exciting New Project

From The Exorcist to The Omen and Heretic, religion has always been a breeding ground for horror. Faith and belief can deliver characters from evil or lead them right to the devil’s doorstep, and now a new movie based on a short film will push that dichotomy to its limit. Best of all, it’s backed by two horror icons who are collaborating for the first time.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has acquired Portrait of God, a feature-length re-imagining of Dylan Clark’s same-named short film. Clark will direct and co-write along with Joe Russo (the writer of horror films like The Inheritance, not the Marvel director). But the most exciting names attached are producers Jordan Peele and Sam Raimi, who are both known for their distinct flavors of horror: psychological thriller and gory splatstick, respectively.

You can check out the original short film above, which follows a young girl named Mia as she practices a presentation on a pure black painting that supposedly reveals the face of God to some viewers. As she runs through her script, she starts to see something herself, but it might not be the blessing she thinks it is.

The short is terrifying, but it’s one scary moment that doesn’t contain a feature’s worth of story. There are all sorts of different ways to potentially expand on it, all pulling from the short’s attempt to explore what happens when the faithful desire to see the thing they worship. Black voids won’t look the same again.