Why you shouldn't watch the bone-chilling new Saint Maud trailer

I saw Saint Maud a full month ago and I still can't get it out of my head. The A24 horror movie from first-time director Rose Glass premiered last September at the Toronto International Film Festival and officially releases in April. So you might be tempted to check out the terrifying new trailer that hit YouTube this week, but I'm begging you not to for one very good reason.

Saint Maud is the kind of movie best experienced with as little prior information as possible. Here's all you need to know going in: A young nurse named Maud (Morfydd Clark) is hired to take care of a middle-aged dancer, Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), who's dying of cancer. The story is told from the perspective of Maud, who's a bit unstable and decides it's up to her to save Amanda's soul. The story quickly goes off the deep end from there in some unexpected and twisted ways.

That's all I'll say about Saint Maud, and that's all you should know when you see it. The movie does some incredible things, both visually and thematically, that make it one of the most powerful character studies in recent cinema (horror or otherwise).

Left to right: Rose Glass, Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark. A24

The new Saint Maud trailer reveals several of those powerful moments, spoiling some key scenes without the necessary context. By watching it, you're missing out on a great experience in theaters.

Of course, I understand why movie trailers need to do this. The best way to get people to see a movie is to tease some of its most exciting scenes, but after Hereditary, Midsommar, and The Witch, I think A24 has proven itself as a home for terrifying indie horror.

So skip the trailer and instead save the date for Saint Maud's actual release. You can thank me later.

And if you absolutely must watch it now, here's the cleverly titled "Ash Wednesday" trailer for Saint Maud: