Of all the films I caught in 2025, Sacrifice ranked among the best — unfortunately, not everyone agreed. Not everyone got to see it, either: the latest from director Romain Gavras premiered exclusively at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, but it took months for the film to find stateside distribution. Part of that struggle might have had to do with Sacrifice’s dismal reception at TIFF. The film sits at a sobering 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics claiming it squanders its satirical premise. To quote an entirely different kind of film, perhaps they didn’t understand it. Then again, maybe festival brain and a fondness for Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy, who co-star in this bonkers eco-thriller, have inflated my opinion on Sacrifice.

Either way, we’ll finally get a sense of the film’s true merit this fall. Netflix acquired Sacrifice in May 2026, and the streamer has made the merciful call to let it out into the world. Sacrifice sadly won’t get a theatrical premiere; instead, it hits Netflix this October. Still, at least it’s seeing the light of day at all after its shaky debut. The film has another chance to make a good first impression — starting with its official trailer, which only scratches the surface of how wacky this ride will get.

Sacrifice mostly follows the plight of Mike Tyler (Evans), a washed-up action star striving to make a comeback by pivoting into an environmentalist platform, of all things. He’s returning to the public eye after a very viral meltdown irrevocably tanked his stock, and has chosen a glitzy climate change event as the place to debut The New Mike Tyler. Ironically, he does eventually get the shot at redemption he’s been craving — but not from the clueless billionaires in his orbit. The true catalyst for change comes in the form of Joan (Taylor-Joy), the leader of a child army who worships a nearby volcano. Said volcano is about to erupt, threatening the end of the world, unless Joan and her followers can select three mythical individuals from the party as sacrifices.

Gavras’ latest is suitably goofy, as its first trailer does tease in fits and starts. But there’s a reason why Evans is sprinting around in a Roman suit of armor in some scenes, and manically pulling his hair out in others. Sacrifice is much more complex (and yes, a bit sillier) than a generic “eat the rich” thriller, and its societal commentary goes far beyond our own feigned ignorance to climate change. It’s a film with plenty of fascinating layers and a surprisingly heartfelt core. Hopefully it gets the chance it’s deserved since its premiere.

Sacrifice premieres on Netflix on October 16.