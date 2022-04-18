Russian Doll Season 2 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Netflix’s time travel show

In Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning Russian Doll , Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia Vulvokov, a New York City video game designer who’s struck by a cab on her 36th birthday. The party girl bites it, but is resurrected and finds herself stuck reliving the same evening ala Groundhog Day, perishing in exponentially more unexpected and brutal ways every day after her birthday bash.

Nadia is joined by Alan (Charlie Barnett), a fellow time-traveler she casually met in an elevator and whose fate is somehow intertwined with hers. Season 2 of the oddball sci-fi show is expected to be another wild time travel story with more outrageous surprises and a wicked sense of humor. Let’s dive into the details.

When is the Russian Doll Season 2 release date?

The new season of Russian Doll will stream exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

What is the Russian Doll Season 2 release time?

Netflix unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

Sometimes time travel can feel like work. Netflix

How many episodes of Russian Doll Season 2 are there?

Russian Doll Season 2 will consist of seven episodes, all released simultaneously.

Who stars in Russian Doll Season 2?

Lyonne revises her role as Nadia, and Barnett portrays Alan Zaveri again. Greta Lee (Maxine), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth) all return from the first outing, while new faces for Season 2 include Annie Murphy, Carolyn Michelle Smith, and Sharlto Copley.

Is there a Russian Doll Season 2 trailer?

Yes! Netflix released the most recent trailer for Russian Doll Season 2 on April 7, and it’s a wild ride of treasure hunting for lost gold amid a serious ‘80s flashback.

What is the plot for Russian Doll Season 2?

Russian Doll is channeling a Back to the Future vibe when Nadia gets teleported back to 1982, the year of her birth, courtesy of the New York City Subway System. From there she embarks on a kooky race to solve a family mystery involving missing gold. As the season unfolds in New York and Budapest, Nadia is buffeted by the time stream while trying to piece together clues regarding her temporal dislocation, her mom’s mental health issues, and her Hungarian grandmother’s tragic memories.

Will there be a Russian Doll Season 3?

Natasha Lyonne has said that the endgame for Russian Doll has always been three seasons. Netflix has yet to officially announce production of a final season, but we expect there to be some news after the second season hits.