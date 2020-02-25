Everything you need to know about Sarah Paulson's nightmare mom movie Run

It's hard not to have a good time when you're watching Sarah Paulson go full-tilt into what's becoming a comfort zone of hers: playing an unsettling character trapped in a horror movie. So, naturally, her upcoming feature film Run looks like a metric ton of fun.

Details about the Lionsgate release have been kept under wraps for quite some time and it's been a long journey to get this movie released; Run wrapped production all the way back in December 2018. But who cares about delays? We're finally getting to see what looks like a truly skin-crawling feature starring Paulson and coming from the mind of writer/director Aneesha Chaganty (aka, the guy who gave us the found-footage film Searching starring John Cho).

Ahead of Run's springtime release, we're here to give you the complete breakdown of all the essential information, including the plot, cast, release date, and trailer.

When is the Run release date?

Run arrives in theaters on — *checks notes* — Friday, May 8, just two days before Mother's Day. Perfect timing.

Who is in the cast of Run?

Run stars Sarah Paulson, who many of us know and love from her work on multiple seasons of FX's American Horror Story and American Crime Story as well as films like Glass and Bird Box. Paulson plays Diane Sherman, mother to Chloe Sherman. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paulson revealed she took inspiration to play Diane from Piper Laurie's performance as Margaret White, Carrie White's mom in the 1976 horror classic Carrie.

Chloe is played by Kiera Allen, an up-and-coming actor who will make her feature film debut with this horror-thriller. While speaking with Collider back in December 2018, Allen revealed she auditioned while studying creative writing at Columbia University and went through four rounds of auditions before she snagged the role of Chloe.This could be the first movie in a long career of features for Allen, so keep an eye on the performance she puts down in Run.

Lionsgate

What is the plot of Run?

Run falls into the special sub-section of the horror/thriller genre which focuses on bad moms. Moms who kill, who smother their kids, who have dark secrets, who try to control their progeny, and all things in between in movies like Mother's Day, Carrie, Friday the 13th, and Mommie Dearest.

The film follows a mother-daughter duo, Diane and Chloe Sherman. Chloe is born with special health needs and Diane rises to the occasion, ready and willing to be a full-time caregiver to her daughter. By the time Chloe is a teenager, though, she begins to sense that something isn't quite right with her mom and decides to go digging for the truth. Turns out, Diane has been keeping some big secrets from her daughter, throwing them both into a cat-and-mouse game as Chloe tries to escape mom's grip and get help.

Is there a trailer for Run?

Yes, and it's pretty chilling as we watch homeschooled teen Chloe get more and more freaked out as her mother spins out into the ultimate helicopter parent. Check out the official trailer, which arrived on February 20, below:

Is there a poster for Run?

Two posters offering different but very unsettling takes on the tale audiences will see in May were dropped ahead of the trailer. The first is an illustrated poster reminiscent of the poster artwork Saul Bass created for movies like Spartacus and Vertigo.

‌

Lionsgate

The second poster is a bit more traditional. Keeping the monochromatic color palette, the poster features Paulson and Allen and teases their intense bond with one another.

‌

Lionsgate

Can I see Run with my mom?

Sure, but make sure you're extra nice to her for the rest of the day so she doesn't take a page out of Paulson's playbook in this movie.