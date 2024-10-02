The Rings of Power’s second season is coming to an end — but not without fulfilling the promise of the series. The Lord of the Rings prequel was introduced as an epic counterpart to shows like Game of Thrones, and though its first season left a bit to be desired, Season 2 has been a marked improvement. For the past six weeks, The Rings of Power has delved into darkness, white-knuckle action, and plenty of political intrigue. It all culminates in the season’s final episode, which will continue the Siege of Eregion... and hopefully answer some of the burning questions stoked throughout the season.

Can our heroes secure a victory against the newly-risen Sauron? Can the Dwarf Prince Durin save Khazad-dûm from destruction? And can we please find out if the Stranger is actually Gandalf? Ideally, all those questions and more could be answered this week. But until then, here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8.

Adar secured a shocking victory at the end of Episode 7. Will his winning streak continue? Prime Video

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8 release date?

New episodes of The Rings of Power drop each Thursday on Prime Video. Episode 8 will be available to stream on Thursday, October 3.

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8 release time?

New episodes of The Rings of Power premiere at 12:00 a.m. PST/3:00 a.m. EST.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8?

Will the Elves turn the tide in the Battle of Eregion? Prime Video

The last episode of The Rings of Power kicked off the Siege of Eregion, a bitter battle between the Elves of Lindon and the Uruks led by Adar (Sam Hazeldine). Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) did their best to hold back Adar and his forces — but in the end, the Uruks proved too powerful, and Adar seized a ring of power from Elrond.

Sauron, meanwhile, is close to a major victory. After coercing the craftsman Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to craft the last Rings of Power, the next stage of his plan is nearly complete. But his old frenemy Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) will undoubtedly make things difficult for the Dark Lord in Episode 8. She has the nine rings that Celebrimbor forged for the Men of Middle-earth, and she’s determined to keep Sauron from claiming them.

And there are other loose threads that the finale will undoubtedly address, from the political strife in Númenor to the issue of the Balrog beneath Khazad-dûm. The Rings of Power will have its hands full in this final episode, but hopefully, it won’t disappoint.

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8?

Yes, there is. Check out the teaser for Episode 8 below.

How many episodes are left in The Rings of Power Season 2?

The Rings of Power Season 2 has eight episodes, so this week’s episode will be the final entry... for a while.

Will The Rings of Power have a Season 3?

While a new season of The Rings of Power hasn’t been officially announced, Season 3 is reportedly in development. Amazon has invested plenty into the series — and there’s clearly some interest in continuing this story — so hopefully an announcement will come sooner rather than later.