There’s a lot going on in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the series is only getting more hectic in Season 2. With Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) influence bleeding into every part of Middle-earth, our heroes have to contend with much more than the Dark Lord. From the decline of Khazad-dûm to civil conflict brewing in Númenor, everyone has something to lose. (Even Sauron, who’s fighting hard to reach the next stage of his super-evil plan.)

Of course, all this tension only makes this series more compelling as the weeks go by. We’re that much closer to an explosive season finale, but what could be in store this week? Here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 6.

Númenor is barreling straight for civil conflict. Prime Video

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 6 release date?

New episodes of The Rings of Power stream Thursdays on Prime Video. Episode 6 will be available on Thursday, September 19.

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 6 release time?

Like most recent Prime releases, The Rings of Power returns with new episodes at 12:00 a.m. PST/3:00 a.m. EST.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 6?

What’s Adar’s plan in Season 2? Prime Video

The stakes have steadily been rising in each episode of The Rings of Power, but Episode 6 in particular put its heroes into some pretty dire straits. Thanks to this season’s back-and-forth nature, though, we only learned how half of the cast are faring. Episode 5 focused on Celebrimbor’s (Charles Edwards) struggles to forge even more rings of power — this time for Men, the most easily-corruptible race in Middle-earth. Meanwhile, in Númenor, the cold war between the King’s Men and the Faithful finally came to a violent head. Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is losing more power by the day, while her most trusted captain, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) grapples with his fate after getting a glimpse of his future.

Episode 6 could continue to explore these plots, especially with the momentum building so dramatically. But this week’s episode could also return to other threads from previous episodes: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is still a prisoner of Adar (Sam Hazeldine) and his Uruks, while the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is still searching for his purpose — and his Harfoot friends — in the lands of Rhûn. Whatever this week’s focus, expect even more chaos and discord.

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 6?

Yes there is! Watch it below.

How many episodes are left in The Rings of Power Season 2?

The Rings of Power Season 2 has eight episodes total. After Episode 6, only two episodes remain — but that also means we’re one step closer to what should be an epic season finale.

Will The Rings of Power have a Season 3?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new season of The Rings of Power is already in development, though Amazon has yet to give it the official green light. The series is still one of Amazon’s most watched shows in Season 2, and while viewership isn’t everything, it is one of a few reasons why The Rings of Power should continue its story.