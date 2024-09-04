The Rings of Power Season 2 kicked off with a packed three-episode premiere, marking a triumphant return for Prime Video’s prestige fantasy series. The Lord of the Rings prequel is diving into dark territory this season, with the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) driving much of the action this go-round. Distrust and angst are rife in each of The Rings of Power’s many plot points, and future episodes will likely double down on conflicts raging throughout Middle-earth. We don’t know how far Sauron will get with his master plan this season — though we can expect at least one major battle on the horizon — but all that matters now is the journey.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4, from its potential plot to its release date and time.

The Rings of Power Season 2 is teasing major development for The Stranger. Prime Video

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4 release date?

The Rings of Power returns with a new episode each Thursday night. Episode 4 streams on Prime Video on Thursday, September 5.

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4 release time?

New episodes of The Rings of Power are available at 12:00 a.m. PST/3:00 a.m. EST. It may be worth staying up later — or catching the episode early — to avoid spoilers.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4?

Not all is well in the kingdom of Nûmenor. Prime Video

After The Rings of Power’s three-episode premiere, the fantasy series is heating up in earnest. But there are a lot of storylines to keep track of with our heroes scattered across Middle-earth, this season is busier than ever. Perhaps most importantly, Sauron has made himself indispensable to the Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and after successfully making Rings of Power for the Elves of Lindon, they’re moving on to forge rings for the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm.

While Sauron works his magic in Eregion, his former ally Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is setting out to stop more rings from being made. Joining her on this quest is Elrond (Robert Aramayo), perhaps the only character that has the good sense to be suspicious of any Ring of Power. Elsewhere, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) continues his search for his identity in Rhûn, while the Men of the Southlands — along with Isildur (Maxim Baldry), stranded in Middle-earth — strive to rebuild.

How many episodes are left in The Rings of Power Season 2?

There are eight episodes total in The Rings of Power Season 2. After Episode 4 premieres this week, we’ll officially be halfway through the season, with the series’ final episode streaming on Thursday, October 3.

Will The Rings of Power have a Season 3?

The Rings of Power hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet, so the future of the series is still up in the air. As most already know, the show demands a lot — it’s the most expensive series ever made, after all — but Prime Video has already placed a lot of faith in it. If Season 2 does well, there’s no reason not to expect a Season 3 around the corner.