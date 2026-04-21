What makes a good movie into legacyquel material? For the past decade, the phenomenon seemed to belong exclusively to Dad Movies and genre classics — but this year, the tables will officially turn. In Hollywood’s mad scramble to turn standalone movies into franchises and cash in on some good, old-fashioned nostalgia, it’s going where few might have ever expected: to the chick flicks of the early, early aughts.

This May, The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel decades in the making, and it won’t be the last of its ilk finding a second life. There’s also the upcoming sequel to Practical Magic, inarguably one of the most beloved cult classics for witches of a certain generation. Unlike the Meryl Streep-starring fashion farce that came years after it, Practical Magic didn’t make much of an impact at the box office. But that didn’t stop it from becoming the go-to spooky feature for many a 2000s sleepover.

In the 1998 original directed by Griffin Dunne, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman starred as two sisters born into a family of witches — and while their magical antics rightfully belong on any Halloween moodboard, the curse haunting their clan worked overtime to disturb their fun. Thanks to a spell cast by a heartbroken ancestor, any man who falls for the women of the Owens coven is effectively doomed. Practical Magic took that premise to both tragic and comic lengths, following the recently widowed Sally (Bullock) and wild child Gillian (Kidman) on an enchanted escapade. Its sequel, meanwhile, aims to break the curse once and for all.

The original Practical Magic was mostly about Sally working to open her heart again after losing her first husband to the Owens family curse. She fell for the very detective investigating what looked like suspicious murders — at least from the outside looking in — and the fact that Aidan Quinn won’t be reprising his role as Gary Hallet seems to confirm his tragic fate. It’s the same fate that likely awaits Lee Pace’s mysterious new character (who may or may not be wooing Gilly). It’s also something that Sally’s daughters (played by Maisie Williams and Joey King, taking over the roles originally played by Alexandra Artrip and Evan Rachel Wood) will have to deal with as they fall in love for the first time.

That is, unless the Owens family can do something about it. Per the official synopsis, “the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all.” The sequel’s first trailer teases an even bigger adventure; as long as it retains the spooky charm of the original, Practical Magic 2 could be the box office hit its predecessor never was.

Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 11.