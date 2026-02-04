To everything, there is a season, and for a long time in television history, every show had its own season. Some were fall shows, some were spring shows, and either way, you could count on a brand-new batch of episodes every year. But with the larger budgets and production values of streaming, years between seasons (and no particular rhythm to their releases) has become the norm.

As fans wait for ages, some shows, like The Pitt, have tried to fast-track production with the goal of returning to an annual, predictable schedule. But that’s a lot to ask from certain shows, like Apple TV’s sci-fi hit Pluribus. At least Vince Gilligan’s mysterious sci-fi thriller is worth what will apparently be a long wait.

It may be years until we see Carol again. Apple TV

At an Apple TV press event, Pluribus showrunner Vince Gilligan was asked the question on everyone’s mind — how’s Season 2 shaping up? “We’re plugging away,” Gilligan said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “My writers are plugging away. All the folks, if you like the show, thank you for getting us here on this stage. It takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season.”

Apple TV has had its fair share of big gaps between seasons. Foundation Season 1 premiered in September 2021, Season 2 arrived in July 2023, and Season 3 in July 2025. In perhaps the most infamous example, Severance made a splash in February 2022, but Season 2 didn’t premiere until January 2025.

Pluribus showrunner Vince Gilligan warned fans that Pluribus isn’t like The Pitt. Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, HBO is trying to bring back the old annual model. Season 2 of The Pitt came out almost exactly a year after Season 1, and Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is being fast-tracked with the goal of doing the same thing. “It was something that we were trying to — it’s not possible for all shows — but it is something that, where it’s possible creatively, to get back to that and we’d like to try and do that,” HBO CEO Casey Bloys told Deadline.

Gilligan referenced HBO’s move to the old ways when discussing Pluribus Season 2. “We appreciate everybody’s patience,” he said. “But it ain’t gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year. I wish it would be because it’s an awesome show that’s old-school, like we used to do The X-Files [when] we’d come back the same month every year. It will not be like The Pitt. We’ll come back the same month — just the question is what year.”

So while we’re likely to see another winter release for Pluribus, a Christmas Carol Sturka won’t become an annual tradition. But if Carol can survive until 2027 with the hivemind, then we can go that long without seeing her adventures.

