The Epic Pluribus Finale Is Streaming Sooner Than You Think

Pluribus has created a fandom about as quickly as the Joining created a hivemind. Over the past eight weeks, fans have gathered every Friday to discuss the latest chapter in Carol Sturka’s quest to survive happiness and save the world. Last week, Carol and her hivemind “chaperone” Zosia became closer than ever, and we learned more about the origin of the hivemind virus.

Now, there’s just one episode left in Pluribus Season 1, and it’s coming as an early Christmas present, way before it was expected to be released. Here’s everything you need to know about the big finale, from the moment it will be available to what you can expect about the future.

What Is The Pluribus Season 1 Episode 9 Release Date?

Until now, Pluribus has released new episodes on Fridays, but with the holiday coming up, things are changing. Instead of releasing the finale on the regularly scheduled December 26, it will premiere on Wednesday, December 24. But if you know the score, you may be able to see this episode before the holiday itself.

Manousos will finally meet Carol in the Season 1 finale of Pluribus. Apple TV

What Is The Pluribus Season 1 Episode 9 Release Time?

While December 24 is the advertised release date, Apple TV usually releases its new shows six hours early. That means the Pluribus finale will actually be available to stream on December 23rd at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. It’s the perfect way to kick off a holiday full of family and friends — a world where everyone (well, everyone except Carol and now Manousos) gets along perfectly.

Is There A Trailer For Pluribus Season 1 Episode 9?

Well, sort of. The new release date of Pluribus Episode 9 was announced through a strange video showing Carol (in her yellow leather jacket from the pilot) answering the door to a group of carolers singing an a cappella, Christmassy version of the Pluribus theme song. Carol does not look amused — but you can see she has a Christmas tree in her Albuquerque house, so she’s not a complete Scrooge. Check out the full video below:

What Is The Plot Of Pluribus Season 1 Episode 9?

Last time we left Carol and Zosia, the two were finding a new level of intimacy, complete with Carol having a sleepover with the hivemind and learning more about Zosia the individual from before the Joining. However, everything abruptly changed when Zosia informed Carol that she would soon have a visitor — Manousos, the man from Paraguay who traveled to find Carol after receiving her video message.

But just what happens when Manousos offers to help Carol on her mission, especially since it seems Carol has finally warmed up to this whole “whole world living in harmony” thing? There’s only one episode left to find out.

Will There Be A Pluribus Season 2?

Yes! Pluribus was renewed for a Season 2 before the pilot even premiered, so fans can rest assured that no matter what happens to Carol in this episode, it’s only the first chapter in her fight to save the world.

Pluribus Season 1 Episode 9 premieres December 23, 2025, on Apple TV.